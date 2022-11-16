More intriguing response to their OT game in Week 10: Cowboys or Vikings? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses the more intriguing response to their overtime game in Week 10 between the Dallas Cowboys or Minnesota Vikings.
"GMFB" discusses the more intriguing response to their overtime game in Week 10 between the Dallas Cowboys or Minnesota Vikings.
For the third time this season and in back-to-back weeks, an opposing defender has won Player of the Week recognition after defeating the Saints:
Dallas coach Mike McCarthy keeps telling his staff he would attack the run defense if he had to set up a game plan against the Cowboys. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers scored most of their points with the passing game in a 31-28 overtime victory over Dallas on Sunday. The Packers had 207 yards rushing, which means the Cowboys have allowed at least 200 yards on the ground in consecutive games for just the third time in 36 years.
The Rams' rough season isn't getting any better, but their all-in approach last year was worth the cost
The New York Giants could use a little help along the interior offensive line, so this player makes sense to steal from the Detroit Lions.
Jonathan Taylor was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.
The Rams falling apart with so many key injuries is good for the Lions and the traded draft slot
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was surprisingly candid in his explanation of the decision to cut running back Kylin Hill this week, indicating that Hill didn’t conduct himself the way the Packers expect of their players. “Being a member of the Green Bay Packers, it’s a privilege,” LaFleur said. “There are standards and expectations that are [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center.
Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
The Tennessee Titans visit the Green Bay Packers in an NFL Thursday Night showdown. Here's The Tennessean's scouting report and score prediction.
Here's a look at the Eagles' tight end options after injury to Dallas Goedert's shoulder. By Dave Zangaro
The Cowboys sign a WR even with OBJ still available, make some practice squad moves at center, and stay near the top in the power rankings. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The Packers traded up to draft Rodgers in the third round, but his ball-security issues cost him his job.
Rafael Nadal made too many errors to give himself a chance at another accolade.
Despite being in Wisconsin, the Packers have the best field in the NFL. The grass is green, even if it’s blended with synthetic fibers. The drainage is effective. The tundra is never actually frozen. As a time when field quality has become a hot-button issue for the NFL Players Association and a growing number of [more]
The #49ers made a swap at QB and WR on the practice squad.
Old-guard feminists may not like it, but the new-age NIL revolution has proven an age-old maxim: Sex sells. College athletes are taking advantage.
The road to the playoffs will not be an easy one for the New York Giants, who have the NFL's hardest remaining strength of schedule.
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one touchdown pass away from setting the program's single-season record.