More intriguing response to their OT game in Week 10: Cowboys or Vikings? 'GMFB'

Associated Press

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy keeps telling his staff he would attack the run defense if he had to set up a game plan against the Cowboys. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers scored most of their points with the passing game in a 31-28 overtime victory over Dallas on Sunday. The Packers had 207 yards rushing, which means the Cowboys have allowed at least 200 yards on the ground in consecutive games for just the third time in 36 years.