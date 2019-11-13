More injuries, and Trae Young goes off

Before getting into what happened in each of the eight games on Tuesday’s schedule, let’s take a look at a few of the injuries that made news earlier in the day.

Clippers guard Landry Shamet was diagnosed with Grade 2 high left ankle sprain, which he suffered during Monday’s win over the Raptors. No official time frame has been given with regards to how much time he’ll miss, but with Shamet being a starter averaging 39.0 minutes per game there will be opportunities for others to step forward. Patrick Beverley is in a spot similar to that of Lou Williams here. With both already playing at least 30 minutes per, it’s unlikely that either sees much of an increase in minutes with Shamet sidelined.

Rodney McGruder and rookie Terance Mann are two intriguing names here, with McGruder playing just over 11 minutes per and Mann getting 2.7 mpg. Something else to keep in mind with regard to the distribution of Shamet’s minutes is the return of Paul George, who will make his Clippers debut either Wednesday or Thursday. Nothing was said regarding a possible minutes restriction for PG-13, but he’s going to take on some of those minutes.

Two other Western Conference teams received unwanted injury updates on Tuesday. Rockets guard Eric Gordon set to miss four-to-six weeks after he undergoes an arthroscopic procedure on his knee, and Warriors guard Damion Lee has been sidelined due to a non-displaced fracture in his right hand.

With Gordon out and Danuel House considered to be doubtful for Wednesday’s game vs. the Clippers due to a bruised back, Ben McLemore and Austin Rivers stand to take on the lion’s share of those minutes. McLemore, who started the second half of Monday’s game vs. New Orleans in place of House, hasn’t been much of a factor this season from a fantasy standpoint. Rivers has been the better of the two, averaging 6.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.5 three-pointers per game.

Gary Clark, who’s been out of the rotation when Houston’s entire lineup is available, should get some minutes but not enough to justify picking him up off the waiver wire.

As for Lee’s injury, it gives the Warriors front office more time to figure out the roster as his two-way clock stops due to Lee not being able to play. Alec Burks, who’s averaging 15.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.4 three-pointers per game in November, will see an increase in minutes. Rookie Jordan Poole, who’s averaging 9.6 points per game but is shooting less than 30% from both the field and from three, may get a longer leash due to the Warriors’ lack of healthy bodies.

Poole’s poor shooting means that fantasy owners would be wise to take the wait-and-see approach, unless there’s no concern about the field goal percentage stat. Another rookie guard, Ky Bowman, also stands to get a few more minutes but he wouldn’t qualify as an impact addition in most leagues at this stage.

In the East, Toronto will be without OG Anunoby for at least Wednesday’s game in Portland after he suffered a right eye contusion in Monday’s loss to the Clippers. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who played 29 minutes on Monday, will get more minutes and while he isn’t a prolific scorer he’s going to accrue stats as a rebounder/defender. Unless there’s a dire need for offensive numbers, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to take a flier on RHJ for Wednesday in order to capitalize on the rebounds/steals/blocks that he can provide.

With all that being said, let’s move on to what happened on the court Tuesday night in the Association.

Heat 117, Pistons 108 — Detroit played this game down two starters, as both Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose were out with this being the second game of a back-to-back. Markieff Morris and Bruce Brown replaced those two in the starting lineup, with Morris putting up a line of 13 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and three 3-pointers in 21 minutes. As for Brown he wasn’t a threat scoring, finishing with three points, but he did tally 11 assists and seven rebounds. He didn’t produce any defensive stats, but the second-year guard still managed to make some contributions that would help those who streamed him Tuesday night.

The changes to the rotation also freed up minutes for Christian Wood, who was a DNP-CD on Monday. He played 26 minutes against the Heat, scoring 16 points (5-of-9 FGs, 5-of-9 FTs) with three rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one three-pointer. If Wood were to receive consistent minutes he would be a decent addition in deeper leagues. But that can’t be guaranteed, especially with the aforementioned Griffin making his return to the court Monday night. Thon Maker was also productive, scoring 12 points with three blocks, two rebounds, one assist and one three-pointer in 20 minutes. Starters Luke Kennard and Andre Drummond (16 points and nine rebounds with two steals and two blocks) led the way for the Pistons, with Kennard tallying 22 points, five assists, two steals, one rebound and four 3-pointers.

Miami was also down a couple contributors, as Derrick Jones Jr. (left hip strain) and Tyler Herro (sprained left ankle) were both held out. James Johnson also missed Tuesday’s game due to illness. The absence of Herro meant a big night minutes-wise for Kendrick Nunn, whose 37 minutes were second-most on the team. Nunn finished with 20 points (6-of-16 FGs, 4-of-5 FTs), five assists, three rebounds, two steals and four 3-pointers. With Jones and Johnson out Chris Silva received a minutes boost and he made the most of his 15 minutes, scoring eight points with nine rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.

Jimmy Butler played 39 minutes, matching Nunn’s point total with 13 assists, three rebounds and two steals. With Justise Winslow out the Heat’s big offseason addition has spent even more time on the ball, initiating things offensively from the point. Bam Adebayo (18 points, 14 rebounds and two assists) and Duncan Robinson (11 points, two rebounds and three 3-pointers) also scored in double figures for the Heat. Meyers Leonard didn’t have much of an impact in his 18 minutes, tallying four points, five rebounds and one assists, but the contributions of Silva and Kelly Olynyk (13/3/5/1 with three 3-pointers) helped make up for that.

While Silva’s minutes fluctuate heavily based upon who’s available, Olynyk is a part of the rotation on most nights. If he’s available, Olynyk would be a solid waiver addition in deeper leagues. Goran Dragic played 33 minutes off the bench, scoring 18 with six assists, one rebound, one steal and three 3-pointers.

Pacers 111, Thunder 85 — The big news for the Pacers before the game was that Victor Oladipo was able to play some 5-on-5 with members of the team’s G-League affiliate. On the court Indiana was dominant despite being down four rotation players, beating Oklahoma City by 26. The absences of Myles Turner (sprained right ankle) and Goga Bitadze (mild concussion) once again meant more touches for Domantas Sabonis, and he tallied 18 points, 16 rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot in 29 minutes. He’s been a top-25 player in both eight- and nine-cat this season, and while his value may drop some once Indiana is healthy Sabonis will continue to be a quality front court option in all leagues.

Also receiving more minutes in the front court were Doug McDermott (nine points, three rebounds, one assist and one three-pointer) and T.J. Leaf (five points, one rebound, one steal and one block). As we’ve see throughout the early portion of the season both can have their moments, but the consistency needed to make either McDermott or Leaf a fantasy mainstay simply isn’t there. McDermott may be the better streaming option due to his perimeter shooting ability, but he was just 1-of-6 from three Tuesday night.

On the perimeter T.J. Warren and Malcolm Brogdon once again led the way, with the former scoring 23 points and the latter posting a line of 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and two 3-pointers. Aaron Holiday added 17 points with three rebounds, four assists, two steals and two 3-pointers, but much of his scoring was done in the fourth quarter when the game was no longer in doubt. T.J. McConnell and Justin Holiday received the majority of the reserve minutes on the perimeter, with McConnell posting a line of six points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal. Holiday also grabbed six rebounds, but he shot 0-of-6 from the field and finished with three points.

For Oklahoma City, Hamidou Diallo moved into the starting lineup with Terrance Ferguson away from the team for personal reasons. Unfortunately Diallo didn’t take advantage of the opportunity, scoring two points with tree rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes. Darius Bazley and Abdel Nader were more productive off the bench, with Bazley tallying eight points and six rebounds, and Nader finishing with six points, three rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot.

That wing position (Ferguson/Diallo/Bazley/Nader) hasn’t provided much fantasy value this season, but Deonte Burton may be worth tracking if Ferguson is out for an extended period of time. Burton played 18 minutes and got up 12 shots, making five, to finish with 13 points, three rebounds, one assist and three 3-pointers. He won’t provide much in the way of long-term fantasy value, and much of his playing time Tuesday came when the outcome was no longer in doubt. But Burton may be able to earn a few more minutes in the immediate future given the lack of consistent production from the wings already in the Thunder rotation.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (11 & 6 with one steal and one three-pointer) and Chris Paul (7/5/8/3) both had quiet nights, while Dennis Schroder shot 3-of-10 from the field and accounted for nine points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one three-pointer in 25 minutes off the bench. Steven Adams played just 19 minutes, finishing with ten points, five rebounds and an assist, while Danilo Gallinari tallied 14 points, four rebounds and one steal.

76ers 98, Cavaliers 97 — Ben Simmons (shoulder) made his return to the lineup Tuesday, scoring 15 points with six assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots in 35 minutes. As a result Raul Neto was back on the bench, playing 13 minutes and accounting for two points on 1-of-3 shooting. Neto’s fantasy value was gone the moment it was announced that Simmons was returning to action, so he should be on the waiver wire in all leagues. Joel Embiid posted a line of 27 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, two blocks, one steal and three 3-pointers, shooting 10-of-20 from the field and 4-of-5 from the foul line.

With Philadelphia scheduled to play in Orlando Wednesday night, Brett Brown did not commit to his all-star center playing in that game when asked during his pregame press conference. This could very well be a situation in which Embiid sits while Al Horford, who was given Tuesday night off, starts at center. With Horford out minutes opened up for both Kyle O’Quinn and Mike Scott, with Scott tallying nine points, eight rebounds and one three-pointer. O’Quinn didn’t score, finishing wiht four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot.

The starting backcourt of Josh Richardson and Furkan Korkmaz combined to score 27 points, with Richardson responsible for 17 with five assists, one rebound, one steal and one three-pointer. Korkmaz scored ten with four rebounds, one assist and two 3-pointers. Matisse Thybulle, who fell out of the rotation, played 13 minutes and filled the stat sheet with three points, two rebounds, two steals, one assist and three blocked shots with one three-pointer. He can certainly be productive as a defender, but Thybulle’s offensive production — and the lack of minutes — make it tough to count on him in most leagues.

Kevin Love and Jordan Clarkson led Cleveland with 20 points apiece, with the former grabbing eight rebounds and the latter accounting for four rebounds and two assists. When Clarkson is scoring he has some value, but due to the inconsistent production as a rebounder and assist man his best fit is in deeper leagues. Tristan Thompson, a top-50 player in both eight- and nine-category leagues, continued his solid start to the season with 17 points, 12 rebounds, one steal and two 3-pointers. He’s one of the few must-haves on the Cavalier roster right now. Collin Sexton, who scored 31 in Sunday’s win over the Knicks, accounted for 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes.

Bulls 120, Knicks 102 — Rookie guard Coby White entered Tuesday’s game 3-of-26 from beyond the arc in the five games prior. With his college head coach in attendance the former North Carolina point guard ran into the Knicks at the right time, as he snapped out of his shooting slump and set a franchise record in the process. White hit seven 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, a franchise record for most triples in a quarter, finishing the game with 27 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes.

Can White carry this performance into future games? Or was this a matter of a player in need of a spark running into a bad team? We’ll have to wait and see, but it’s tough to justify rostering him now due to White’s shooting struggles for much of this season. If he can string together a couple solid games shooting the ball, his fantasy value will rise to the point where he can be a positive addition.

Zach LaVine tallied 25 points with five assists, two rebounds, one steal and three 3-pointers, with Wendell Carter Jr. (17 points, 12 rebounds), Lauri Markkanen (13/8/2/1/1 with one three-pointer) and Kris Dunn (13/5/2/3/1 with one three-pointer) also scoring in double figures. Tomas Satoransky didn’t have the best night, scoring five points with two rebounds, two assists and one three-pointer, but the play of the other guards (Ryan Arcidiacono dished out a team-high eight assists) helped make up for that. Chandler Hutchison started in place of the injured Otto Porter, scoring seven points with three rebounds, one assist and one three-pointer.

On the New York side of things Dennis Smith Jr. made his return to the court after missing time due to a death in the family, playing 14 minutes and accounting for two assists and two steals. He and starting point guard Frank Ntilikina both struggled, with Ntilikina scoring three points with four assists, three steals and one three-pointer. He’s well outside of the top-100 in nine-category leagues due in large part to the offensive struggles. Ntilikina can be an option in deeper leagues, while Smith really isn’t work grabbing off the waiver wire right now.

Marcus Morris scored a team-high 22 points but didn’t have his best night, shooting 6-of-17 from the field and also turning the ball over six times. He also contributed nine rebounds, three 3-pointers, one assist and one blocked shot on the night, and Morris has been the best fantasy option among the healthy Knicks. Taj Gibson tallied 17 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals, shooting 8-of-10 from the field, while Julius Randle went for 17/6/3/2 with one three-pointer on 5-of-15 shooting.

RJ Barrett had a good night, scoring 21 with nine assists, six rebounds, two steals and two 3-pointers in 32 minutes, but he was overshadowed by fellow rookie White. Kevin Knox added ten points, four assists, three rebounds and two 3-pointers in 32 minutes off the bench, but consistency is still an issue for the second-year wing.

Hawks 125, Nuggets 121 — Trae Young continued his run of high-scoring games, tallying 42 points with 11 assists, four rebounds, one blocked shot and eight three-pointers. He’s now scored 30 or more in three straight games, and he’s a top-20 player in both eight- and nine-category leagues. Jabari Parker added 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists and one three-pointer, and DeAndre Hunter racked up 12 points, six rebounds, two assists, one blocked shot and two 3-pointers.

But it wasn’t all positive for the Hawks starters, as Kevin Huerter (11/4/3 with three 3-pointers) left the game after injuring his left shoulder/elbow. His exit meant more minutes for DeAndre Bembry, who played 20 minutes and finished with four points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal. And Lloyd Pierce made a rotation change that may have increased Alex Len’s fantasy value, moving Len to the bench and starting Damian Jones. Jones had a routine night, scoring eight points with three rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot.

As for Len, in 22 minutes he racked up 17 points (6-of-8 FGs), seven rebounds, one assist, one blocked shot and one three-pointer. Following the game Pierce said that he plans on keeping Len in that role moving forward, and as a result a player who should only be considered in deeper leagues gains value as he gets to go up against backup centers. This could also have a positive impact on the aforementioned Parker, who has a little more room to operate with Jones being a five who prefers to stay around the basket offensively.

Will Barton and Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 21 and 20 points, respectively, with Barton adding nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and four 3-pointers. Jokic added seven assists, six rebounds, three steals and one three-pointer to his 20-point night. Of the ten Nuggets that played Tuesday night seven scored in double figures, including Paul Millsap (19/6/2 with one block and two 3-pointers), Jamal Murray (18/3/8/1/1) and Monte Morris (14/3/4 with one block and one three-pointer). Morris saw an increase in his minutes due to the absence of Malik Beasley, who was out due to illness.

Lakers 123, Suns 115 — Kyle Kuzma, who showed signs of rust in his first few games back from injury, looked a lot better Tuesday night in Phoenix. Kuzma played 25 minutes off the bench, scoring 23 points with four rebounds, one steal and three 3-pointers. Well outside of the top-200 in nine-category leagues, his value should only improve moving forward. Kuzma’s performance supplemented the efforts of Anthony Davis and LeBron James, with the former scoring 24 points with 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals, one blocked shot and one three-pointer. James added 19 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds and one three-pointer in 37 minutes.

In the middle both JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard had good nights at the office. McGee played just 11 minutes, but he still tallied 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot. Howard played 10 minutes off the bench, scoring 12 points with nine rebonds, one assist and one three-pointer. Another change to the rotation was the return of Rajon Rondo, who played 14 minutes and tallied five points, six rebounds and seven assists. Quinn Cook was the one whose minutes were most impacted by Rondo’s return, as he played just nine minutes Tuesday night. Depending upon how Rondo’s minutes are managed Cook can be streamed on some nights, but overall he doesn’t hold much fantasy value at this point.

Three Suns starters scored at least 20 points, with Devin Booker and Ricky Rubio scoring 21 each and Aron Baynes 20. Booker also accounted for nine assists, three rebounds and one blocked shot, but he was also whistled for five fouls. He’s going to play a lot of minutes no matter what, but the fouls could make it difficult for Monty Williams at times to keep Booker on the court. That wasn’t the case Tuesday, as he played 39 minutes, but the foul trouble limited Booker to 32 minutes in a November 4 win over the 76ers.

Rubio dished out ten assists and grabbed four rebounds to go along with his 21 points, and he was also 3-of-6 from three. Baynes continued his solid play with 20 points, six rebounds, three assists and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. He’s more than done his part to help the Suns account for the loss of Deandre Ayton (suspension). Frank Kaminsky also played well in the front court, scoring 16 points with nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two 3-pointers. Kaminsky can be useful in deeper leagues, but that will depend largely upon the matchup on that particular night. And that will change once Ayton returns to action in a few weeks.

Dario Saric, who had his issues defensively, scored 18 points with seven rebounds, two assists and four 3-pointers in 35 minutes, and Cameron Johnson tallied 11 points, four rebounds, one assist and three 3-pointers in 27 minutes. Johnson’s production was an underrated reason why the Suns were able to stay in the game, as Kelly Oubre played just 19 minutes and finished with one point, four rebounds and one assist. Johnson should only be rostered in deeper leagues at this point, but he has the skill set needed to be a solid 3-and-D guy for Phoenix (and thus be a consistent part of the rotation).

Jazz 119, Nets 114 — In a matchup of two of the NBA’s top guards Donovan Mitchell won both the individual battle and the game, as he scored 30 points with six rebounds, two assists and one steal. Mitchell played 38 minutes, shooting 13-of-26 from the field and 4-of-4 from the foul line. He got his, but the young star also had plenty of help from his teammates. Rudy Gobert (15 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks) and Mike Conley scored 18 points apiece, with Emmanuel Mudiay adding 15/3/2/1 and Jeff Green 13 and four rebounds, with three 3-pointers, one steal and one blocked shot off the bench.

Mudiay helped the Jazz make up for Joe Ingles’ off night (0-of-6 FGs), while Green was able to supplement the efforts of starting forwards Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O’Neale. Due to the rotation being what it is, it’s difficult to rely too much on either Mudiay or Green in standard leagues at this point. But Conley’s value continues to rise as he gets more comfortable within Quin Snyder’s system, and in particular his connection with Gobert in the pick-and-roll game appears to be getting stronger by the game. Outside of the top-200 in nine-category leagues, Conley should only get better as the season progresses.

Kyrie Irving scored 27 points, but he did so on 10-of-30 shooting, while also tallying five assists, three rebounds, one steal, one block and two 3-pointers. Irving even went through a stretch during the fourth quarter in which he missed eight straight shots. Spencer Dinwiddie, who by comparison to last season has struggled, scored 21 with four assists, one rebound and two 3-pointers in 24 minutes. Taurean Prince added 15 with six rebounds, one steal and three 3-pointers, Joe Harris 11 points and five rebounds with two 3-pointers, and Garrett Temple ten points with two assists, one rebound, one block and one three-pointer.

DeAndre Jordan, a top-100 player in nine-category leagues, tallied 15 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 30 minutes. With Jarrett Allen struggling Jordan came in handy, helping the Nets account for the presence of Gobert in the middle. If one were to choose between Jordan and Allen at this point, the veteran would have to be the choice due to his abilities as a rebounder.

Kings 107, Trail Blazers 99 — Sacramento played its first game without the injured De’Aaron Fox, with Cory Joseph moving into the starting lineup. He played 38 minutes in Tuesday’s win over Portland, accounting for three points, four rebounds, three assists, two blocks, one steal and one three-pointer. The bigger beneficiary was Bogdan Bogdanovic, who in 32 minutes off the bench tallied 25 points, ten assists, three rebounds, four steals and three 3-pointers. Just outside of the top-100 in both eight- and nine-cat leagues, Bogdanovic’s value will increase with Fox out of the lineup. He should already be rostered in most leagues, but if he’s somehow available pick him up (that’s also an indictment of any league in which he isn’t already owned).

Buddy Hield shot just 7-of-21 from the field on the night, scoring 20 points with four rebounds, one assist and two 3-pointers in 37 minutes. He was one of four starters in double figures, with Nemanja Bjelica putting up 19 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three 3-pointers, Harrison Barnes 16/4/2/1 with one three-pointer and Richaun Holmes 11/10/1/1/2. Fox’s absence also meant more minutes for Yogi Ferrell, who played 16 minutes and accounted for nine points, three rebounds, three assists and one three-pointer. Dewayne Dedmon, Trevor Ariza and Harry Giles all played sparingly as Luke Walton basically went with a seven-man rotation.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combined to score 51 points, with Lillard tallying 27 to go along with four rebounds, five assists, two steals, one block and two 3-pointers. He shot 6-of-10 from the field, with a 13-of-14 night at the foul line getting him up to 27 points. McCollum scored 24 on 11-of-21 shooting while also grabbing five rebounds and dishing out one assist. Hassan Whiteside (17/7/1) and Kent Bazemore (12/5/3/1/1 with one three-pointer) also scored in double figures, but with Rodney Hood out due to back spasms Portland didn’t get much production from anyone else.

Mario Hezonja started in Hood’s place, scoring two points with three rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes. Gary Trent Jr. and Anfernee Simons scored six and five points, respectively, shooting a combined 4-of-16 from the field. Anthony Tolliver shot 1-of-6 from three, scoring three points with four rebounds, and Skal Labissiere tallied three points, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 19 minutes.

Wednesday’s Schedule (all times Eastern)

Philadelphia at Orlando, 7 PM

Memphis at Charlotte, 7 PM

Washington at Boston, 7:30 PM

LA Clippers at Houston, 7:30 PM

San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 PM

Golden State at LA Lakers, 10 PM

Toronto at Portland, 10 PM