More immunization clinics set

Aug. 17—GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Division of Public Health will host more immunization clinics in High Point for students who will be seventh-graders and 12th-graders in the coming school year.

North Carolina law requires all students to receive the tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis vaccine, known as Tdap, and the meningococcal conjugate vaccine, known as MCV, by the start of their seventh-grade year. They are required to receive the MCV by the start of their 12th-grade year.

Immunization clinics will be held starting next week at the Guilford County Division of Public Health offices in High Point at 501 E. Green Drive downtown. Clinics will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, and Wednesday, Aug. 23, and on Aug. 29, Aug. 30 and Aug. 31. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 336-641-3245.

Parents and guardians should bring their child's insurance card and immunization records, if available, to their appointment.