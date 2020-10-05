More High Scoring Games and Trade Targets

Week 4 has been a tough one for the NFL dealing with COVID-19 and we have our first taste of how the league will operate with future cases. The Titans-Steelers game was rescheduled to Week 7, forcing the Baltimore Ravens to change their schedule as well. The rival game between the Ravens and the Steelers will take place on Week 8 instead.

The New Orleans Saints had a coronavirus scare when they landed in Detroit to face the Lions. A player had a false positive, and after additional testing revealed negative results, the game was not postponed and played as scheduled. However, the Patriots were not so lucky. QB Cam Newton tested positive prompting the league to move the game to Monday night at 7:05 EST. QB Brian Hoyer will start for Newton against the Chiefs. We will see two games on Monday night including the Packers and Falcons during their regularly scheduled matchup. The Patriots-Chiefs game is contingent upon further testing and no further positive results.

This, of course, has been a nightmare for fantasy GMs who have a healthy dose of starters on both teams. Many were forced to pivot to less-productive alternatives and watching Monday night’s makeup game may be painful if it indeed takes place.

Browns @ Cowboys Lead Another Week of High Scoring Offense

Welcome back to the world of top-tier wide receivers, Odell Beckham, Jr. It’s been a while. In fact, it’s been since Week 12 of 2019 when he finished as the WR11 with 20.4 points in PPR. On Sunday, Beckham finished with 38.4 fantasy points with five receptions, 82 yards, and two receiving touchdowns. One of those touchdowns was on a bomb pass from WR Jarvis Landry who put other QBs in the league to shame in just one pass. Beckham didn’t stop there. He also rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Spoiler alert. He’ll be leading my trade away list.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott continues to explode in fantasy. He scored 37.28 points on over 500 yards and four touchdowns. Dallas couldn’t pull out a win, but that doesn’t matter in fantasy. Prescott is trying his hardest to prove he’s worth a big paycheck. That means a lot of comeback finishes with poor defensive play to help.

The Chargers at Buccaneers was another high-scoring affair. Tom Brady looked sluggish in the first half while Justin Herbert continues to impress in his rookie campaign. The score favored the Chargers just before half-time, but Brady and the Bucs rallied on a forced fumble and dominated the second half to win 38 - 31. Brady threw for 369 yards, one interception, and a whopping five touchdowns, even without WR Chris Godwin and RB Leonard Fournette. Herbert was no slouch, either, scoring 23 points on 290 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. Unfortunately, RB Austin Ekeler was carted off the field and rookie RB Joshua Kelley fumbled and failed to produce for real football and fantasy.

Just about every game had a team that scored at least 30 points or more with the exception of the Giants at Rams, Colts at Bears, and the Eagles at the 49ers. In the first half of the Giants-Rams game, Los Angeles had failed to complete even one 20-plus yard play. This has happened only twice under HC Sean McVay. The first one was during their appearance at the Super Bowl against the Patriots. The Rams did pull themselves together and emerged victorious in a 17 - 9 win over the dejected New York Giants.

It was a common question during QB Nick Foles’ tenure with the Eagles when he started in place of an injured Carson Wentz. Which version of Foles would show up? The one that throws three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win? Or, the QB who will throw 16 incompletions, only one touchdown, and an interception? The Bears, unfortunately, got a taste of the latter. They could not get much going on offense and Foles’ one touchdown came late in the game with little hope of winning. They lost to the Colts 19 - 11. Colts’ QB Philip Rivers was mediocre, despite the win. He completed 16 out of 29 attempts for 190 yards and a touchdown. He connected in the end zone with TE Mo Alie-Cox for his only reception of the day for 13 yards. Fantasy GMs forced to pivot to Alie-Cox heaved a collective sigh of relief but still weren't thrilled at the result.

The Eagles at 49ers also did not have a team with 30 or more points, but both teams got close in Philadelphia’s 25-20 victory. Carson Wentz finally led the team to their first win and posted 21.42 points. San Francisco’s backup QB Nick Mullens was benched in the fourth quarter after a bad pick-six. C.J. Beathard took over and got the 49ers within five points, but the offense couldn’t come down with a Hail Mary touchdown as the seconds drained off the clock. Jerick McKinnon continues to produce in fantasy, scoring a touchdown on 14 attempts and 54 yards and even saw nine targets, seven receptions and 44 receiving yards. WR Deebo Samuel got his first start of the season but it was rookie WR Brandon Aiyuk with a huge run and Olympian hurdle to score a touchdown. It was clear that the 49ers missed QB Jimmy Garoppolo as they fell to 2-2 in the division.