Atlantic Canada to get well-deserved break after latest rain bout

Some of the areas hit hard by Lee on the weekend are in the middle of another deluge, with the potential for another 20-50 mm of rainfall into Wednesday.

With the combination of additional gusty winds and rain-soaked soils, it could be just enough to add to tree and power line damage, especially with the branches already damaged by Lee.

Wednesday

Areas: Maritimes and Newfoundland

Timing: Through Wednesday

Weather:: Tuesday overnight into Wednesday, rainfall continues in northern New Brunswick and the Gaspé Peninsula -- regions hit the hardest with Lee’s rains a few days prior. Gaspé recorded 107.6 mm of rainfall on Saturday, officially the rainiest September day on record and eighth-rainiest day in history.

The rain eases late-night Tuesday for the rest of the Maritimes, with some showers lingering for northern New Brunswick and Gaspé for early Wednesday morning. Newfoundland will see the rain start in southwestern areas late Tuesday, engulfing the island overnight before the rain moves out late Wednesday.

Winds are expected to be near 40-70 km/h, particularly over the Avalon Peninsula, on Wednesday morning. Wraparound showers may follow this system's exit out of Atlantic Canada through Wednesday, contributing to a rainy pattern for western Newfoundland that will persist into Thursday.

The aforementioned low and the high pressure that follows will also do wonders in keeping Nigel out to sea, sparing Atlantic Canada from hurricane impacts this work week.

Fair weather is expected late week and into the weekend, and much warmer conditions will spread west to east across the region.

The next system to watch will be late Sunday and into early next week for the southern Maritimes, but the potential for rain will depend on the track of the system that is expected to move up the U.S. East Coast during the weekend.

