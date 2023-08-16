More heavy rain takes aim at the Maritimes with a localized flood threat

Special weather statements already line parts of Nova Scotia for a trough of low pressure set to bring heavy rainfall heading into the weekend. The rain, along with embedded thunderstorms, will begin Friday morning, though with some uncertainty in the timing of this event and areas of heaviest rainfall.

Still, residents are being urged to prepare, as "similar storms in the past have caused hazardous driving conditions, pooling of water on roadways, and localized flooding in low lying areas," Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) warns in the statement. "Be sure storm drains and gutters are cleared of debris."

Friday through Saturday

Areas: Maritimes

Timing: Friday morning through Saturday morning

Weather: A low pressure system from Ontario will track through the northern Maritimes on Friday, drawing up moisture from the Gulf and bringing heavy rain to the area.

Baron - East atmospheric moisture - Aug16

The rain will start Friday morning and will be mainly persistent throughout the day, before wrapping up on Saturday.

A widespread 20-40 mm of rain is forecast for the Maritimes, with higher amounts of 40-60+ mm expected for the southern shores of Nova Scotia and the Fundy shores.

Baron - Maritimes rainfall outlook - Aug16

Along with the rain, winds are expected to pick up through the day on Friday, with gusts reaching 40 km/h over land and closer to 50 km/h along the shorelines and over water.

While continuing to be unsettled at times next week, no major storms or heavy rain events are expected. However, forecasters will be closely watching the tropics for the final week of August, as the Atlantic hurricane basin will become more active as we head to the peak of the hurricane season.

Prepare

Make sure to keep up-to-date on your local forecast information and alerts. If you are outdoors in an area with a severe weather threat, make sure you have a safety plan in place in case you need to get to shelter.

Be sure to check back for the latest weather updates across the Maritimes.