More than half the league has proposed one preseason cutdown date.

Twenty-five of 32 teams want the preseason reduction date to follow the final preseason games. The league currently has three preseason cutdown deadlines.

In 2022, teams’ rosters were reduced from 90 to 85 on Aug. 16 and from 85 to 80 on Aug. 23. The final cutdown to 53 players came Aug. 30.

The Saints, Falcons, Ravens, Bills, Panthers, Bears, Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Lions, Packers, Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Rams, Vikings, Jets, Eagles, Seahawks, Bucs, Titans and Commanders are the teams for the proposal.

Only 24 votes are needed for a change to the playing rules, bylaws and resolution proposals.

A 90-player roster will allow teams to hold out even fewer key players in the final preseason game.

More than half the league proposes one preseason reduction date from 90 to 53 players originally appeared on Pro Football Talk