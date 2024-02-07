More than half of Americans would ‘break up’ with their favorite brands over this

In a new survey, 55% of Americans said they’d “break up” with a brand if they found out it wasn’t eco-friendly. Commissioned by Propel Software and conducted by OnePoll, the recent poll of 2,000 US adults found that 44% feel more emotionally invested in companies that show sustainable business practices. According to the data, Americans are predicted to spend 33% more on green products from sustainable businesses in 2024 than in 2023. Consumers plan to spend an average of $12,000 on eco-friendly products this year, up from the reported $9,000 in the past year on sustainable products including electric cars, household cleaners, small and large electronics, and appliances.