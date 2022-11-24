More good news on Saints injury report vs. 49ers, but Alvin Kamara (illness) misses practice

It’s mostly more good news on the New Orleans Saints injury report ahead of their Week 12 game with the San Francisco 49ers, but star running back Alvin Kamara missed practice on Thursday with an illness. Other than that, the Saints upgraded both of their starting tackles to full participation after they were limited Wednesday — right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee) and left tackle James Hurst (concussion) are back on track to start this week.

The Saints still had a small crowd of players who were limited in practice, but that’s a step up after most of them were non-participants last week. Just three players weren’t able to practice on Thursday due to injuries: safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), and linebacker Pete Werner (ankle).

We’re still waiting on the 49ers injury report, which will drop later Thursday evening after they wrap up practice on the West Coast. Here’s what we know so far:

New Orleans Saints Injury Report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status DE Marcus Davenport (calf) Limited S J.T. Gray (hamstring) DNP LT James Hurst (concussion) Limited Full DE Cameron Jordan (eye) Limited CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) Limited LG Andrus Peat (triceps) Limited RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/nkee) Limited Full RB Mark Ingram II (knee) Limited DE Payton Turner (ankle) DNP LB Pete Werner (ankle) DNP WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) Limited RB Alvin Kamara (illness) N/A DNP

San Francisco 49ers injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status DT Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) DNP LT Trent Williams (rest) DNP DE Samson Ebukam (quadricep, Achilles) Limited WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) Limited

