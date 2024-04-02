More good news for Ohio State basketball as another starter will return

When you undergo a coaching change there is bound to be some departures, and that has been the case with Ohio State basketball.

Although two players have left already and entered the portal, Bowen Hardman and Scotty Middleton, one on Monday night elected to say in center Felix Okpara.

Another joined Okpara Tuesday when starting point guard, Bruce Thornton, went to social media on Tuesday and announced that he will return for his junior season in Columbus. The rising-junior set new career-highs in points with 15.7, assists with 4.8, rebounds with 3.7, all while doing a great job of limiting his turnovers. He is now expected to make another leap during the next season.

That now makes two starters that are confirmed to return for Ohio State, and the biggest one now is Roddy Gayle Jr., as we await his announcement.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire