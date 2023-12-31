More good news for Notre Dame as another star decides to return

Since blowing out Oregon State in the Sun Bowl, Notre Dame football has been the recipient of great news regarding player movement.

Shortly after the blowout was completed, we found out that defensive end Jordan Botelho was going to return. In even bigger news, star safety Xavier Watts has also decided to “run it back” as he made the announcement on social media.

The winner of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, who led the nation in interceptions, is a massive win for Marcus Freeman and the Irish. It shores up the secondary along with cornerback Benjamin Morrison, giving Notre Dame two of the best at their respective positions.

Run it back ☘️ pic.twitter.com/0wfRCCAl62 — Xavier Watts (@xavierwatts6) December 30, 2023

Watts is clearly welcomed back with open arms and we expect another big season in 2024. It also says a lot about the fact that many players want to stay in South Bend and continue to be coached by Freeman and make a run at the College Football Playoff.

