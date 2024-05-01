More good grades for Cardinals’ draft

The Arizona Cardinals have gotten good reviews for their work last weekend in the 2024 NFL draft. They selected 12 players after entering the draft with 11 picks, making a pair of trades that netted them a fourth pick in the third round.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter is the latest to give the Cardinals high marks with his draft grades.

He gives the Cardinals an A-minus.

The Cardinals did a nice job over the first two days of the draft. They acquired picks via trade, found home-run hitters on offense in Harrison and Benson and added an inside/outside pass-rush threat in Robinson. They landed athletic corners in Melton and Elijah Jones, as well. Adams and Reiman also met needs, though they were picked a bit earlier than I expected. Taylor-Demerson was my pick for the Cardinals in the fourth round of my seven-round mock draft because of his quickness as a slot defender and tackling ability. Thomas is athletic enough to stand up on the edge for the Cardinals, while Christian Jones and Palmer have the talent to take back-end roster spots and compete for playing time down the road.

It is hard to criticize their selection of Harrison. The cornerbacks they got look promising. Benson is some people’s top running back in the draft. Taylor-Demerson and Reiman are great fits.

However, on Day 3 after Taylor-Demerson, there wasn’t much to get excited about.

Receiver Tejhaun Palmer and cornerback Caden Davis looked like they would be undrafted rookies. Jones has an athletic red flag I will be watching, while Xavier Thomas produced little in terms of sacks as a pass rusher.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire