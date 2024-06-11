More game times released for Texas football’s first SEC season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas will have three 11 a.m. Central Time kickoffs for the 2024 season. The Southeastern Conference released several kickoff times for the upcoming season on Tuesday.

Along with the previously announced 11 a.m. game at Michigan on Sept. 7, Texas will get the morning kickoff in back-to-back weeks — at home vs. Florida on Nov. 9 and the following Saturday at Arkansas.

Southwest Airlines to fly nonstop to Detroit for UT-Michigan game

Several Texas start times remain “to be announced,” but a time window was released for a number “flex” games where the kickoff could be anytime between 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Central time.

Texas will wrap up the non-conference schedule with a 7 p.m. kickoff vs. the University of Louisiana at Monroe at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. That is Texas’ only game that will be broadcast online only, either on SEC Network+ or ESPN+.

Texas 2024 schedule

Here is the entire schedule with start times or start time windows. Home games in bold.

Aug. 31 – Colorado State (2:30 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 7 – at Michigan (11 a.m., FOX)

Sept. 14 – UTSA (6 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 21 – ULM (7 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+)

Sept. 28 – Mississippi State* (afternoon, network TBA)

Oct. 12 – vs. Oklahoma* (2:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN, Cotton Bowl – Dallas)

Oct. 19 – Georgia* (flex, network TBA)

Oct. 26 – at Vanderbilt* (afternoon, network TBA)

Nov. 9 – Florida* (11 a.m., ABC or ESPN)

Nov. 16 – at Arkansas* (11 a.m., ABC or ESPN)

Nov. 23 – Kentucky* (flex, network TBA)

Nov. 30 – at Texas A&M* (flex, network TBA)

—

*Southeastern Conference game

–All game times are subject to change

TV windows (all times CT)

Early: 11 a.m. – Noon

Afternoon: 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Night: 5 – 7 p.m.

Flex: 2:30 – 7 p.m.

