More than a game: How one blowout victory can change Penn State football.

DETROIT − Two of the most important Penn State football talents for the present and the future sat on interview room chairs, a few feet apart late on this Black Friday night.

They talked and smiled the smiles of young men being freed, a burden released.

Quarterback Drew Allar, the one with the golden numbers but unmet expectations, gave his vow to all who would listen: He's committed to coach James Franklin and Penn State football into next year.

Running back Nick Singleton, the one with the rocket engine who never took off until this night, promised his supporters, too. He isn't going anywhere, either, no matter his struggles to do what he did a year ago.

They were more than long-awaited stars of this 42-0 suffocation of the Michigan State Spartans on Ford Field.

Nov 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs with the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

A game that won't be remembered for gaudy numbers produced but, quite possibly, for the good mojo that it created.

When can a game that won't matter to most of the nation actually still mean so very much?

This certainly qualifies − which is why it could still be a transformative event, of sorts, for the Nittany Lions ending one season and soon enough, starting preparation for the next.

Because the quarterback threw like everyone always thought he could and would.

Because the two star running backs actually made the big plays that were strangely and frustratingly missing for nearly all of the past three months.

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen breaks a tackle by Michigan State safety Aaron Brule in the fourth quarter of MSU's 42-0 loss on Friday, Nov. 23, 2023, at Ford Field.

And, certainly enough, because a defense stamped its legendary dominance with more than just the seniors and juniors definitely leaving it now − more than even their coaching leader, Manny Diaz, who could leave, as well.

Penn State can't get to where it wants to be by beating Michigan State by any kind of score. But this effort actually may just help them get there in the months to come.

No matter that the Lions didn't need Allar's big-arm potential to knock the Spartans all over Ford Field to win for the 10th time and just about lock up a prestigious New Year's Six bowl game. But it will need his progression next season to finally win 11 times and look like a national title contender.

So, after suffering some kind of upper-body injury less than a week earlier, Allar threw confidently and comfortably from beginning to end on this night, even bombing away like his supporters always believed he could.

He needed a fitting bookend to his first season a starter. He got it by throwing for nearly 300 yards without a turnover or wobbly moment of any kind.

His offense that almost painfully was forced to pick its way downfield all season suddenly got one play after another of 20 yards and more.

Singleton and tailback teammate Kaytron Allen had at least five between them.

"It definitely feels good, it feels great," Allen said. "I ain't gonna like, it feels great."

Penn State's defense stayed its consistent course on this night − and with much more than those playing what could be their last college game. Stars of 2024, like safeties Jaylen Reed and KJ Winston, defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton and linebackers Kobe King and Abdul Carter, played their best now, too.

But, of course, it was the offense in question the most this season. The unit that looked the weakest in their two defeats.

The one that showed why a big bowl game will still matter to end this season. Why an even more challenging Big Ten in 2024 will still be able to be be conquered.

Its best players didn't just finally perform as expected on this night, they looked re-energized doing it.

And they say they are looking forward to what comes next.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

