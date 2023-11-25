More than A Game: 50th Bayou Classic Celebrates Community and HBCU Culture

Family and tradition meet in 50th Bayou Classic

Prepare for the 50th annual Bayou Classic between Southern and Grambling by looking back on the history and passion that defines the "greatest HBCU game on earth."

From humble beginnings at home games to the grand stage of Tulane and now the iconic Superdome, the evolution of the historic Bayou Classic has been remarkable. This progression not only highlights its growth but also exemplifies the power of community coming together to create something truly extraordinary and enjoyable for everyone involved.

“The Classic is something we all look forward to naturally as a student,” said Kevin Jackson, a 1995 graduate of Grambling State University. “Once you reach the alumni status, you start to realize it's more than just a rivalry. It’s a gathering of our people celebrating success. Of course I want Grambling to win every time, but to see my people come together in my city, that's a win within itself. This year I’m looking forward to the surprises that I believe are in store. I am also very excited that the game will be broadcasted nationally this year. Not many people realize how important it is for kids to see themselves or their friends in that light. It’s the 50th! It’s all SWAC love. I’m ready for a good time overall.”

The Bayou Classic isn't just a game. It’s a full-blown extravaganza for everyone to enjoy. What kicked off as a heated rivalry has blossomed into one of the largest African American experiences in the country, boasting a cultural richness that's on display all weekend long. Held in the lively embrace of New Orleans -- known for its celebratory atmosphere all year round -- the event cranks it up a notch with the electrifying ambiance of HBCU culture. It's not just a match; it's a celebration that'll have you dancing in the streets and feeling the pulse of history.

While the game brings the heat, the real showstopper is the sound-stopping Battle of the Bands and step show that pulls in a tidal wave of fans. Picture the Human Juke Box and the World Famed Tiger Band delivering soulful beats as the marching bands step into formation. Add the loud, passionate chants from the honorable Divine Nine, and you've got the full package. From the back-and-forth Battle of the Bands in the stands to the melodic sounds accompanying players running to their positions and the halftime performance – it's all part of the epic "Classic Experience."

Significance of 50th annual Bayou Classic

Reeta Hubbard joins Natalie and Dawn Montgomery on Brother From Another to discuss the significance of the 50th annual Bayou Classic between Grambling and Southern.

Glynn Simmons, a senior majoring in Mass Communications with a concentration in Public Relations at Southern University spoke to his experience as a former Human Jukebox member and now as a regular student participating in Classic events.

“Being a part of both worlds is surreal,” Simmons said. “Both perspectives are completely different but the love of the community is something the runs deep in the hearts of everyone who bleeds Southern. The 50th is a symbol of unity and tradition; something no one in the HBCU would want to miss. I expect love, family, great music, and most of all a win symbolizing that Southern is and will always be The Standard.”

Fans can also find themselves participating in the vibrant atmosphere of surrounding events, adding an extra layer of excitement to the Classic. This year, the star-studded lineup includes renowned celebrities such as rappers Boosie, Treaty, and more at the Fan Fest event held on the morning of the big showdown. The festivities not only celebrate the game but also create a dynamic platform for celebrities to rally behind. Both universities proudly showcase a roster of legends spanning various categories, emphasizing the remarkable talent that has graced these illustrious institutions.

The Bayou Classic offers a unique experience that, while primarily designed for Jaguar and Tiger fans, also creates a setting to celebrate the broader community of HBCU fans from across the country and the world. For some, it transforms into more than just a sports event; it becomes a vacation destination itself. The Bayou Classic also serves as an introduction to HBCU culture for those unfamiliar, enveloping them in a home-like atmosphere that captures the essence of this vibrant and rich tradition.

"It was an incredible experience,” Shundria Walker, a 1995 graduate of Wiley College, said of her experience at her very first Bayou Classic. “I felt like I was at a professional game. Prior to college, I hadn't encountered an HBCU setting, and upon arrival, I was already amazed. Although Wiley lacked the full football experience, witnessing a game unite so many people with outstanding school spirit was eye-opening. I realized this was the lifestyle I'd want to pass on to my kids."

Excitement is building among fans who can't wait to dive into the festivities, setting the stage for an unforgettable journey through this historic event. “Being an underclassmen in college now is strange but it feels complete to me,” said Sean Berniard Jr, a freshman at Grambling. “I wouldn’t have it any other way. I can’t wait for what’s in store for this year's classic and of course I’m expecting Grambling to come out with the BIG W!”

Who: Southern University vs Grambling State

When: Saturday, November 25

Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Peacock

