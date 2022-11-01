More fallout from the Michigan-Michigan State brawl, Bryan Harsin is let go & who will be the next head coach for the Auburn Tigers?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have an emergency podcast following all of the breaking news in college football on Monday.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, as well as Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, made additional statements regarding the post-game fight between the two teams' players. Attorney Tom Mars has gotten involved with the situation, furthering the discussion of whether criminal charges will be to the Michigan State players.

Meanwhile in the SEC, Auburn let go of their coach Bryan Harsin with a buyout price tag of about $15 million, leading to a debate about who has the best chance to be the next head coach for the Tigers out of candidates like Lane Kiffin, Deion Sanders, and Hugh Freeze. The guys also feel for Mississippi State who just had their athletic director, John Cohen, leave for Auburn.

4:15 The brawl in the Big House has seen further developments with statements made from Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Michigan State coach Mel Tucker

19:15 Michigan State fans believe that Michigan incited the scrum with an excess amount of trash talk

26:05 The Auburn Tigers relieve head coach Bryan Harsin of his duties and owe him a sum of $15 million dollars.

35:53 Potential head coaching candidates to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn

54:17 Mississippi has lost its 3rd straight athletic director to another SEC school

58:51 The Auburn head coach candidate lightning round

