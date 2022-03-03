More evidence Joe Burrow has made Bengals a top spot for free agents

It’s not a secret that the presence of Joe Burrow and the way he’s helped revive the Cincinnati Bengals has made the team a potentially hot destination in free agency.

Right around the Super Bowl, after all, Rob Gronkowski said he’d like to play with Burrow if he continued his career, after previously saying he’d only play with Tom Brady.

And we have a little more evidence of Burrow’s pull on free agents thanks to the scouting combine.

Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus dropped this nugget about in a column:

“Completely unprompted, an agent for a prominent free-agent tight end told PFF recently how badly he wanted his client to sign with the Bengals and play with quarterback Joe Burrow.”

That’s vague, sure. But the re-tooling around Burrow has already helped the Bengals spend north of $200 million on free agents recently. And based on things like footage from mic’d up clips during the season, Burrow’s got the respect of pretty much everyone who lines up across from him or on the opposite sideline.

Funnily enough, folks from within the organization like director of player personnel Duke Tobin touched on this at the combine too, noting they’d like to continue to be a hot destination for free agents thanks to the guy under center.

Keep in mind Burrow played a key role in recruiting massive free agents last year, too.

It’s all reason enough for Bengals fans to have plenty of hype going into this offseason given the team’s needs and top-10 slotting in cap space.

