More evidence that Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark draw WNBA's biggest TV audience, attendance

The Indiana Fever keep drawing viewers and ticket sales to the WNBA.

CBS Sports reported 2.25 million average viewers for the Fever's victory Sunday over the Chicago Sky, a budding rivalry between the teams and rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

The game peaked at about 3 million viewers, making it the most-watched WNBA game on any network in 23 years, CBS said.

CBS Sports delivers record viewership for Indiana Fever’s win over Chicago Sky on Sunday, with most-watched WNBA game in 23 years: pic.twitter.com/agYye8P6ps — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) June 18, 2024

WNBA says viewership rises

The league reported last week that approximately 400,000 fans attended WNBA games in May, the most through the first month of the season in 26 years. More than half of the games were sellouts, a 156% increase from last year, the league said.

Across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and CBS, WNBA games averaged 1.32 million viewers, nearly tripling last season’s average (462,000 viewers), the league said.

Six Fever games are reportedly among the eight most-watched WNBA games so far this season.

Adorable moment: Clark reunites with boy whose shot she ruthlessly blocked

Indiana Fever draw largest WNBA attendance

The Fever reportedly lead the WNBA in home attendance, averaging 16,683 fans over seven games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The New York Liberty are second at 12,586.

The Fever's road games draw 15,141 fans, with the Sky second at 10,471.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark draw WNBA biggest TV audience, attendance