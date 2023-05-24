More evidence that former Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud is incredibly soft

As The Big House further resembled a snow globe on the evening of Nov. 27, 2021, a sulking C.J. Stroud lamented his Buckeyes being on the wrong side of the 42-27 score. You see, it was his birthright as an Ohio State player to beat Michigan and crow about it for a lifetime.

Instead, he had the flu. It was too cold. The latter ringing as a pure excuse given that OSU plays in a similar climate and had to play in the same game as the Wolverines.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With all the excuses gone, on a beautiful, unseasonably warm and sunny day in Columbus in 2022, the two rivals reconvened and the result wasn’t just the same, it was worse for Stroud and Ohio State. Again, the birthright remained elusive.

Now Stroud is in the NFL, the second-overall pick in this past year’s draft. He heads down to the temperate climate of Houston, Texas, where he’ll play in a domed stadium. Apparently, that’s how he would play every game if given the choice.

Speaking to The Athletic, which quizzed several rookie quarterbacks this week about multiple topics, ($) Stroud was asked what he would change about the NFL if he could. While one of his choices is more generationally emblematic, Stroud can’t help but still lament having to occasionally play football in typical football weather.

I would say that everybody has to have a dome if you’re in a cold area. And two, more cool uniforms. I don’t think that uniforms are meant to be so generic. Tradition is fine. (But) I think that would make the game more fun. Every cold game in a dome … but it’s OK; you get used to it. Actually, I love playing in the cold, but it’s love-hate.

Advertisement

We’re guessing that the California native’s love-hate portion is directly correlated to wins and losses.

But one thing is for sure, he’ll never ever forget that time he went into a snowy Ann Arbor, fully expectant to continue in the decades-long line of OSU QBs with bragging rights, and left with nothing but a loss and a series of excuses.

One apparently that continues to this day — along with another ‘L.’

More Football!

Athlon Sports: Michigan football has 17 on preseason All-Big Ten for 2023 Michigan football lands in the top five for four-star safety No. 1 running back in 2024 locks in an official visit to Michigan

An offer for Wolverines fans

For the best local Detroit news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Detroit Free Press.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire