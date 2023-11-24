More than ever, the College Football Championship is up for grabs

More than any previous year, the College Football Championship is up for grabs. There is no juggernaut, no overwhelming favorite. The SEC is perhaps at its weakest level in decades. No disrespect to New Mexico State, but Auburn should not ever lose when favored by 25 points, let alone to the Aggies, 31-10.

There is a dearth of elite quarterbacks in the SEC and their conference games are loaded with lopsided results. (I was at one Saturday, Georgia walloped Tennessee, 38-10). Yet, Georgia is ranked No. 1 and the winner of the SEC championship game between the Bulldogs and Alabama will almost certainly be in the CFP playoff. Why? Because of SEC bias, a foundation built on St. Nick's incredible run at 'Bama and recently, Kirby Smart's run at Georgia. It's that same arrogance which extends from the fans, administrators and yes, to the CFP Committee. If the SEC is winning all these national championships, they must be the best.

Georgia Bulldogs running back Andrew Paul (3) takes the handoff from quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) against the Tennessee Volunteers last weekend.

Then there is the Big Ten, the conference of influence and affluence. I've got a better name. "Ohio State, Michigan and Nobody." Take these two teams away and who's left? Penn State? They were 1-16 on third downs against Michigan and never in the game against the Buckeyes (lost 20-12). They're irrelevant. In fact, who has Michigan defeated? Their 59th strength of schedule contains one ranked win (PSU 24-15). Their quarterback (JJ McCarthy) is so good he didn't throw the ball the entire second half against the Nittany Lions. Take those two teams out and the Big Ten is the worst conference in the country. But OSU and Michigan are Nos. 2 and 3 primarily because of reputation.

This year, from what the "eye" test observed here, the best two teams are on the West Coast. That's right, Washington and Oregon. The Ducks only loss was at Washington when they missed a game-tying field goal on the final play. The Pac 12, in its final season, has a plethora of elite quarterbacks, speed, athleticism and for the first time, physical "playaz." Is anybody watching? The Huskies at No. 4 is a joke and can somebody tell the CFP committee to stop penalizing teams for losing close games against talented respected schools, especially on the road. This is the last year just four teams qualify — get it right.

The many lives of Kliff Kingsbury

USC's season is over, finishing 7-5. Probably the final season of Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams (going to the NFL), the Trojans got blown out 38-20 by crosstown rival UCLA. Who does coach Lincoln Riley blame this week? How about looking into the mirror and being accountable. Riley is the second coming of Kliff Kingsbury, who was another offensive genius but also had no clue on how to coach or recruit a defense when he was at Texas Tech. Fired by Texas Tech in 2018, Kingsbury was hired as USC's offensive coordinator. One month later, he resigned, hired as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals where somebody was obviously impressed with his play calling. He lasted four seasons and was fired last year. Where is he now after collecting tens of millions of dollars? Riley hired him as a senior offensive analyst (whatever that is) at USC. The lesson, it pays big to get fired sometimes.

'Last-minute' evidence at Michigan? Please

So Michigan learned of some new evidence just prior to the hearing on Jim Harbaugh's three-game suspension and decided to withdraw its lawsuit against the Big Ten to have Harbaugh reinstated and acquiesced to the ban. They later fired linebackers coach Chris Partridge, who supposedly had something to do with the sign-stealing scheme. Enough! The Wolverines realized they needed to find a scapegoat to protect Harbaugh's reputation, whatever that is. The Big Ten actually shared all of the "evidence" they intended to present to Michigan before the hearing. When have you ever heard of that in a case of this ilk? You haven't. It doesn't happen. Why? Because the element of surprise is eliminated. No Perry Mason cross examination. By agreeing, Michigan avoided the embarrassment and humiliation that the team, coach and school would've suffered when the public became privy to all the "dirt." Now we can just speculate. Imagine that, a "backroom deal" in our judiciary. There's a first.

Fighting Irish will stand alone

Notre Dame extended its contract with NBC to 2029 meaning no chance of them moving to a league in the foreseeable future. It makes sense for the Irish moneywise and with the CFP expanding to 12 teams. their chances of qualifying in the future will grow exponentially. As we frequently remind you, the Irish haven't won a national championship since 1988 and counting. In fairness, they shouldn't be criticized for what everyone is looking at — the bottom line. John F. Kennedy once said to the American public, "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country", a reference to sacrifice and unselfishness. The current line is "show me the money."

Notre Dame wide receiver Tobias Merriweather (5) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Wake Forest cornerback Caelen Carson last weekend.

Where the Buffaloes roam

Remember when Colorado was 3-0 and favored to win the national championship (not here)? They are 1-7 in their last eight games after losing to Washington State (56-14), no longer bowl eligible. Even at 4-8, Coach Prime changed the attention and exposure Colorado received maybe forever. I don't like the way he did it (completely purging the roster) but there's no denying wherever Sanders is, so are the cameras.

Florida State suffers tough loss in their win

Florida State may have defeated North Alabama but the story is the season-ending loss of All-American quarterback Jordan Travis to a leg injury. Although the Seminoles are undefeated, it says here this injury cannot be overlooked. Unless there are numerous upsets, even an undefeated AAC Champion FSU should not be in the CFP. They need to be impressive in their final two games to have a chance. The Committee is hoping their opponents, Florida or No. 10 Louisville pull off the upset so they won't have to face that decision.

My weekly pick

No. 2 Ohio State (11-0)+3.5 at Michigan (11-0): Rivalry week. The Game. More importantly, a probable CFP elimination game. Harbaugh's on "vacation" serving out the final game of his suspension. He's on a two-game win streak against OSU after losing his first five and many wanting to see him fired. But now he's adored by Michigan fans as they are back in the yearly national spotlight. Running back Blake Corum is a dynamo, like an Eveready battery that keeps on going. McCarthy has been good but just has not been tested. The best player on the field is Buckeyes receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. OSU running back Trevon Henderson is now healthy and averaging 6.7 yards per carry. Their quarterback Kyle McCord, who has been solid, will be pressured by the Wolverine defense that yields just nine points per game. Interestingly, Ohio State yields just 9.3 points per game. Expect a conservative ball-control game. Turnovers will be devastating. The only game worth seeing in the Big Ten all year and trust me, I've been at a few of them. Take the points in a game, it says here, Ohio State may win outright.

My record: 2-2 last week against the spread; 22-11 on the year ATS

