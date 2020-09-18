More than ever, Cardinals need to avoid negative plays vs. Football Team

As quarterback Kyler Murray progressed through his rookie season in 2019, there was one thing that head coach Kliff Kingsbury was consistent about in what Murray needed to do to improve. He had to cut down on negative plays.

Kingsbury praised him for staying on schedule in Week 1.

It will be critically important they avoid negative plays when the Cardinals take on the Washington Football Team this weekend at State Farm Stadium.

Why? Washington has a tremendous defensive line.

“They have a great front. There’s no doubt. It was pretty nerve-wracking watching their film – the eight sacks, causing turnovers, causing fumbles,” Kingsbury told reporters on Wednesday. “They were really, really good, so we just have to have a great week of practice, and like we’ve done playing the 49ers, you’ve got to have a plan for those edge rushers.”

The Washington defensive line has five first-round picks in their room.

“They’ve got Chase Young, who’s going to be one of the top players in the league.” Kingsbury added. “You’ve got (Montez) Sweat. You’ve got (Ryan) Kerrigan. You’ve got to know where they’re at, have a plan for them and try to neutralize them in different ways, but it will be a very tall task.”

The Cardinals more than did their job against the San Francisco 49ers, who have some of the best edge rushers in the league and very good defensive line play as well.

Kingsbury knows what the Cardinals have to do to neutralize what Washington did so well against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

“Obviously, first and second down, we cannot take sacks,” he said. “Going through the cutups, Philadelphia was in third-and-25, third-and-23, third-and-17, third-and-15, and you’re playing right into their hands. So, we have to stay on schedule.”

quarterback Kyler Murray will have to get the ball out quickly.

“If he can get out and make plays with his feet, get out, get down and make positive yards, but I think more than anything, get the ball out on time, be in rhythm and keep us ahead of the chains.”

If they do that, let’s not forget that the Eagles jumped out to a 17-0 lead. If the Cardinals do that, the Football Team doesn’t stand a chance because they will run the ball more.

