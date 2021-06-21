More elite recruits visit UGA football

The Georgia Bulldogs continue to host elite recruits from across the country this summer. June has been a busy month for Kirby Smart and company, but the Dawgs don’t have any commitments to show for it yet.

Georgia has actually lost a couple of key commitments this month. Despite this, there’s still immense excitement and optimism this offseason because of high quality recruits like Jalon Walker that have visited Athens.

Here are a few of the most recent top high school recruits to visit the University of Georgia:

Class of 2022 commit Jalon Walker

Four-star outside linebacker Jalon Walker has already committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. The class of 2022 linebacker recently dominated in a winning state championship effort. The four-star prospect picked Georgia over Clemson, Alabama, UNC and more. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker is ranked as the No. 46 recruit in his class. He’s the second-best prospect in the state of North Carolina. Walker plays football for Salisbury High School in Salisbury, North Carolina, which is north of Charlotte. He enjoyed his recent visit to Athens: https://twitter.com/JalonWlaker/status/1406676727498260485?s=20

Offensive lineman Tyler Booker

The Georgia Bulldogs were among the top five schools for four-star offensive tackle recruit Tyler Booker, who is a member of the class of 2022. Booker plays high school football at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Booker is from New Haven, Connecticut, and made the trek over to Athens this weekend: https://twitter.com/iamtylerbooker/status/1406733343752851459?s=20

Defensive end Samuel Okunlola

The Georgia Bulldogs offered a scholarship to three-star defensive end prospect Samuel Okunlola in March. Okunlola is a member of the class of 2022. Okunlola plays high school football for Thayer Academy in Brockton, Massachusetts. The three-star defensive end weighs 225 pounds and stands 6 feet, 4 inches. He’s the No. 3 prospect in Massachusetts in the class of 2022. https://twitter.com/Samokunlola87/status/1406802186084945924?s=20

Defensive end Jihaad Campbell

Three-star defensive end prospect Jihaad Campbell named Georgia among his final eight schools. Campbell is 6-foot-4 and weighs 220 pounds. The class of 2022 defensive end received a scholarship offer from Georgia a couple months ago. The Sicklerville, New Jersey, product is another star who plays for IMG Academy in Brandenton, Florida. Numerous IMG Academy players visited UGA this weekend. https://twitter.com/RealJihaadC/status/1406804220041469953?s=20

Offensive tackle Samson Okunlola

Samson Okunlola checked out Athens and the Georgia football program with his brother Samuel Okunlola. The Okunlola brothers play high school football for Thayer Academy in Brockton, Massachusetts. The four-star offensive tackle weighs 295 pounds and stands 6 feet, 5 inches. He’s the No. 1 prospect in Massachusetts in the class of 2023. https://twitter.com/SAMSONOKUNLOLA_/status/1406768477671620611?s=20

