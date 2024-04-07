More dropped points

[Getty Images]

Another thriller involving Manchester United.

At least they didn't lose this one and, given the limited pre-match expectations, that probably has to be viewed as a positive.

However, for the third time in nine days, they have dropped points from a winning position.

Those seven points will probably prove vital at the end of the season when it comes to Champions League qualification.

But, it cannot be any surprise.

Once again, United allowed the opposition too many sights of their goal, 28 attempts in total.

Erik ten Hag won't achieve anything meaningful until he sorts that out.