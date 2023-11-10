More developments in Michigan football's sign-stealing case? Who cares!

Michigan's sign-stealing scandal remains the top story and it's spreading. Star running back Blake Corum and the ex-staff member Connor Stalions, the architect of the scheme, are listed together on records with the Wyoming Secretary of State as organizers of a limited lability company called BC2 Housing LLC, with offices listed in, you guessed it, Ann Arbor, Mich. What a huge development! The reality is it's worthless news and the media is trying to make a case of guilt by association. Here, it's all about transparency and impartiality. The Big Ten, under pressure, has notified Michigan there could be disciplinary action. OK, what discipline? Suspend Harbaugh for the remainder of the season? Yeah, right. Michigan has encouraged "due process" and "patience" and is gathering evidence of the same behavior by other Big Ten schools. You thinking what I'm thinking? Who cares? It says here leave Harbaugh and his team alone and let him sail off into the sunset to take an NFL head coaching job next year, following the Pete Carroll playbook on how to bend or break rules on your way from college head coach (USC) to NFL head coach (Seattle). Do you think Carroll cared about all the collateral damage he caused at USC? Fuhgeddaboudit!

Rough going for Coach Prime

Coach Prime started 3-0 and Colorado was the college epicenter of the universe? He's now 1-5 in his last six games, after falling to No. 16 Oregon State, 26-19. Those first three opponents were a combined 12-15. Next up is No. 23 Arizona. Good luck.

Really Clemson? Really?

What's happening at Clemson? The Tigers defeated Notre Dame at home, 31-23, and the fans race the field? As time expired, coach Dabo Swinney nearly collapsed after the final play. This school is three years removed from playing for a national championship and an annual CFP contender. Now a victory over 7-3 unranked Notre Dame and it's like they won the title! This is Clemson, for crying out loud! Act like you've been there before. As for Swinney, he has clearly lost his mojo.

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates with quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 4.

TV cameras given too much access

Television cameras can "travel" almost anywhere. From interviewing coaches during games, running out to the endzone to film a player or checking out a fan's reaction, there are no boundaries. Why? Because money buys access. With the huge sums being paid these days, nothing is sacred. After USC lost to Washington last week 52-42, USC quarterback Caleb Williams was followed from the field to the stands where he met his family and began weeping into his mother's arms while covering his face with a paper. Was that really newsworthy? And shouldn't that have been a private moment for Williams? Just a lousy decision.

Alex Grinch takes the fall at USC

Why did USC coach Lincoln Riley fire defensive coordinator Alex Grinch? Simple. He had to point the finger at someone else because that euphoric ride on the Trojan horse is over. Grinch was the easy scapegoat. But Riley is ultimately responsible. You can't play with inferior talent and expect to win consistently. It's Riley's second year but Trojan fans are learning Riley only coaches and recruits one side of the ball. He's got eight years and over $80 million left on his contract so he's going nowhere. Is another Jimbo Fisher situation developing?

There ought to be a law!

How can the Oklahoma state legislature allow the 118th edition of last week's Bedlam (Oklahoma/Oklahoma State) be its last? It would take courageous political leadership to pass a unanimous resolution ordering the game to be played annually. Sorry, I answered my own question. There is no courageous political leadership. That's an oxymoron.

Telling time is not that hard

It happened again. Another team lost a game because of clock mismanagement. Tied at 33, Florida quarterback Graham Mertz completed a 20-yard pass to the Arkansas 21-yard line with the clocked momentarily stopped and a first down. Spike the ball, kick the winning field goal and celebrate! Instead, Florida's field goal team inexplicably ran on to the field resulting in a five-yard penalty for having 17 players on the field. The field goal — no good, just wide right. The Razorbacks prevailed 39-36 in overtime. Again, every team needs a "clock management advisor." I remain ready, willing and able to interview for that position at any school in the country. At $7 million per year, Gators coach Billy Napier has the budget to come calling. He'd have an extra victory this season with me by his side.

Florida Gators cornerback Devin Moore (28) hangs his head in defeat in Gainesville, Fla., on Nov. 4.

This week's Top 25 picks

No. 18 Utah (7-2) at No. 5 Washington (9-0)-9.5: We've told you about Utah's coach, Kyle Whittingham, who is among the very best. But the Utes offense is done for the year with quarterback Cameron Rising redshirting. Against the Huskies' offense, he will have the ultimate challenge. Micheal Penix Jr. is a Heisman finalist and it says here, they run it up big! Huskies roll!

No. 13 Tennessee (7-2)-2 at Missouri (7-2): The Tigers proved they can play with the big boys last week, losing at Georgia, 30-21. Tennessee does not play well on the road. It comes down Vols quarterback Joe Milton and how well he plays because both defenses are not that impressive. Tennessee may be looking ahead next week to Georgia. Then again, Missouri may be down after last week. I'll go with the latter and pick the Vols.

No. 9 Mississippi (8-1) at No. 2 Georgia (9-1)-10: An elimination game. The Bulldogs are without their all-American tight end Brock Bowers again. It didn't matter last week against Missouri and won't matter against Mississippi. The Rebels have already exceeded expectations this year. They just don't have the horses to compete with Georgia on the line of scrimmage. Plus, the game is in Athens. Expect the Bulldogs to get off to a quick start and turn it up at halftime. Goodnight Rebels!

No. 2 Michigan (9-0) at No. 10 Penn State (8-1) +4.5: Two words. Jim Harbaugh. Suspend him? Oh, yes but not here. The Wolverines have been dominant with the 111th ranked schedule in the country. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy completes 77% of his passes, but don't be fooled. The competition has been horrendous. The Nittany Lions? Coach James Franklin just cannot get a signature win (3-16 against Top 10 teams). Against Ohio State, PSU quarterback Drew Allar was an anemic 1-16 on third downs, losing 20-12. It's hard to garner if Michigan is this good. Take the home underdog in a game that hopefully will be close because I'm heading to Happy Valley.

My record: 2-3 last week against the spread; 20-9 on the season.

