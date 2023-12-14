More details revealed about Michigan basketball Juwan Howard, Jon Sanderson altercation

What should have been a good weekend for Michigan basketball fans, considering the Wolverines got a quad 1 win over Iowa, ended up quickly devolving into questions about the team’s leadership.

It was revealed on Sunday evening that Juwan Howard had gotten into an altercation with longtime strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson. Rumors swirled about the extent, but reports indicated that the altercation was not physical, as initially suggested.

Jeff Goodman suggested on the Field of 68 podcast that the argument started with team captain Jace Howard got into it with a trainer, which Goodman said was ‘over the line.’ Sanderson responded, per Goodman’s words, ‘That’s why the effing culture is the way it is around here.’

“So, Juwan hears this, and Juwan gets upset, gets mad,” Good man said. “We’ve seen Juwan get mad before. He did it with Mark Turgeon a couple years ago on the sideline. He did it certainly with Greg Gard and Joe Krabbenhoft when he slapped or hit — whatever you want to call it — with Krabbenhoft during the Wisconsin game. He went up to Sanderson, who’s about 6-7, 6-8, 270 — he’s a big, strong strength coach. Exactly what you would think of if there (was) a picture of a strength coach on the wall right now. And he went right up to him, and he got — and this is what my sources tell me, multiple sources tell me — chest to chest, nose to nose, before they had to be separated.”

“Jace Howard lost his cool on a trainer. John Sanderson heard it, and said something like, “That’s why the culture is what it is around here.” Juwan heard that, and then went nose-to-nose with Sanderson"@GoodmanHoops on the LATEST at Michigan:https://t.co/qQsDrKOlOT pic.twitter.com/MFoptsYx8s — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) December 13, 2023

Howard did travel to Iowa City on Sunday, but Sanderson is reportedly on a week-long hiatus, expected to return to the team the same day that Howard regains the helm (he has been rehabilitating after heart surgery and has worked his way back as an assistant) on Dec. 16 when Michigan hosts Eastern Michigan.

Meanwhile, The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn reports (subscription required) that Sanderson is the one who had filed a claim with the Michigan Athletics human resources department.

An alleged confrontation between Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard and longtime Michigan strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson is being probed by University of Michigan human resources, leaving the program in a state of flux. According to three team and university sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they’re not authorized to speak publicly on internal university personnel issues, Sanderson filed an HR claim following a heated dispute with Howard on Dec. 7. For Howard, the Wolverines’ fifth-year head coach, the overarching issue with such an HR review is that his employment at Michigan is under a “zero-tolerance policy” instituted by the university stemming from a postgame skirmish at Wisconsin in February 2022.

It remains unclear what will come of this verbal skirmish and whether or not the relationship between Howard and Sanderson will take a hit. But for now, we should see the return of Howard to his head coaching position on Saturday, along with Sanderson’s return to the team.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire