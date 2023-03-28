More details from Lavonte David’s contract revealed

Reported as a contract of $7 million for one year, the base value of deal for Bucs LB Lavonte David is apparently $4.5 million with $3.335 signing bonus and non-guaranteed salary of $1.165 million. It also includes four void years to spread out cap charge for signing bonus. — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) March 28, 2023

As with every contract shortly after signing, more details have come to light regarding the deal that Lavonte David officially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

The deal was initially reported as a one-year, $7 million deal, but as NFL reporter Howard Balzer revealed on Tuesday, the deal is in fact for $4.5 million with a signing bonus of $3.335 million. The salary isn’t all guaranteed.

The Bucs dealt with David’s considerable signing bonus through the use of void years, which will allow the money from that signing bonus to be spread out in the cap. The addition of void years is likely a big reason that the Bucs and GM Jason Licht have been able to get so many players back in Tampa Bay. David will also have incentives to reach on top of the money initially reported, and the team will hope he does so as it looks to get back into the playoffs for a fourth straight year.

