More details emerge on Patriots’ reported offseason violation

The New England Patriots being stripped of two voluntary organized team activity meetings has the NFL world running wild with speculation. Those blasted Patriots broke the rules again, right?

Yes, but it probably isn’t in the way some people are expecting, according to a report from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

Per Florio, it was a meeting violation for the Patriots stemming from a special teams session. So it was nothing more than a paperwork infraction that led to the team being docked two OTA days.

Florio wrote:

According to the source, an observer from the NFL Players Association believed that one of the optional early offseason meetings was a violation, because the 15-minute meeting in question (a special-teams session) was made visible on the internal schedule. In the opinion of the NFLPA, placing the meeting on the formal schedule converted it from “optional” to “mandatory.”

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported on Wednesday that the second day stripped from the Patriots will come sometime next week. The team is expected to open doors to the media for the first time on Wednesday, May 31.

There is no word yet on if that’s the date that’ll be impacted.

