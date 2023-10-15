More deep shots among questions for Florida football following South Carolina win

Florida football enters the bye week before Georgia with some positive momentum after solving its road woes with a stirring 41-39 comeback win at South Carolina on Saturday.

The Florida Gators (5-2, 3-1 SEC) rallied from down 10 points in the final 9:11 of the fourth quarter with back-to-back touchdown drives that included three fourth down conversions. UF's first road win of the season was clinched with a 21-yard TD pass from quarterback Graham Mertz to wide receiver Ricky Pearsall with 47 seconds remaining.

"We've struggled on the road, and certainly tonight was one heck of a football game," Florida football coach Billy Napier said. "But I do think some of the toughness that we've built, some of the resolve that we've built, some of the relationships, this group has done nothing but get closer. I think it's almost galvanized the group, and we came here today to prove something."

Here's three questions for Florida football following the South Carolina win:

Can UF football's Jekyll-and-Hyde defense figure out how to play better on the road?

Florida has given up an average of 11.0 points per game at home and 32.0 points per game on the road. The Gators surrendered 465 yards (313 passing, 152 yards) against a Gamecocks squad that came into the game with issues running the football and protecting quarterback Spencer Rattler. Florida did turn up the heat on Rattler in the second half, finishing the game with two sacks and seven quarterback hurries, and got a critical stop on third down to get the ball back with 2:43 remaining to set up UF's game-winning drive. "We kinda started a little bit slow, a little bit timid, and got some heart-crushing penalties on third down," Florida linebacker Shemar James said. "But, at the end of the day, we still came out with a W."

Will the Florida Gators take more deep shots downfield after taking advantage of the SEC's worst pass defense?

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz's career-best 423-yard performance included completions of 45 yards to Kahleil Jackson, 30 yards to Eugene Wilson III and 26 yards to Pearsall, who had 10 catches for 166 yards. In all, Florida had seven pass plays of 20 yards or longer against a South Carolina team that entered the game giving up 304.1 yards per game in the air. Napier said the offense is starting to play better around Mertz, which has led to more big throws. "We're starting to play a little bit better up front," Napier said. "The freshmen tight ends are growing up and we're getting some play from some receivers and, ultimately, we're capable. We can score."

Will Trey Smack continue to connect on kicks from long distances?

Smack went 4 for his first 4 on field goal attempts at South Carolina -- including kicks of 44, 48 and 54 yards -- before his final attempt, a 48-yarder, was blocked in the fourth quarter. For the season, Smack improved to 11 for 12 on field goal attempts, including 5 for 6 from 40 yards or longer and 2 for 2 on kicks from beyond 50 yards. Look for Napier to continue to trust Smack in taking long-range attempts for the remainder of the season.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: 3 questions for Florida Gators after win over South Carolina Gamecocks