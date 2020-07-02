After more than a decade on the market, Chiefs may have a naming-rights partner

The Chiefs finally may have a naming-rights partner for their home playing field.

Terry Lefton of Sports Business Journal reports that the defending Super Bowl champions are closing in on a deal to sell field naming rights to Government Employees Health Association.

GEHA insures more than two million government employees. It has existing sponsorship deals with the team and with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Its corporate headquarters is in the vicinity of Arrowhead Stadium.

Presumably, the official title will be (if the deal is finalized) something like “GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.”

Via Fischer, the team has been trying to sell the naming rights for more than a decade. The deal could be put in place before the start of the 2020 season.

