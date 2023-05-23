More credit for Nick Chubb who ranks first in elusiveness per PFF

Nick Chubb has been one of the NFL‘s best running backs since taking over as the starter in 2018. His career yards per carry currently sit at an impressive 5.2 yards per carry. PFF’s Jon Macri ranks the running back of the Cleveland Browns as the most elusive player at his position in the NFL.

Chubb is just a truly special player who had over 1,000 yards after contact in 2022. Regarding elusiveness during the 2022 campaign, Chubb forced a ridiculous 83 missed tackles last year. The offense will change and see a more vertical passing attack but there is no chance they don’t make sure Chubb gets the ball early and often in 2023.

More Analysis!

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire