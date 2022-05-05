More courtside couture: The Miami Heat’s most fashionable fan shows off another gown

She puts the “ball” in ballgowns.

Opera singer Radmila Lolly has been classing up the joint for the past three years, and she’s finally getting some well-deserved sartorial cred in the 305.

On Monday night, for the Heat’s Game 1 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, Lolly was seen sitting courtside at FTX Arena wearing a bright-red, floor length gown.

Singer and designer Radmila Lolly in one of her Miami Heat gowns.

The designer with a label called Eltara Casata actually made the dress herself out of material from 14 jerseys of different players, but never got to wear it due to the COVID lockdowns, Sports Illustrated reported. She told Elle India that she began designing her own gowns after she became an opera singer, so she could create gowns for her own performances to “look the way the music made me feel.”

Courtside Heat lady brought it for Round 2. She never misses a game. pic.twitter.com/bxzLNNsB1m — Joe (@HeatMando) May 3, 2022

“I take fashion very seriously,” the entertainer told Sports Illustrated, “and I think that it adds to the ambiance to have fans dress in their own style.”

On Wednesday night, Lolly was back out there for Game 2 against the 76ers, rocking a similarly upcycled gown, but in white, and again with gloves to match.

Lolly’s white gown for Game 2 at FTX Arena Wednesday night

Lolly, 35, is a relative newbie to the area, moving to the Magic City three years ago from New York after living all over the world.

The Moscow native, aka “the courtside Heat lady,” was soon a fixture at local games after coronavirus restrictions were eased, and actually sang the national anthem at FTX back in January.

“Being a part of Heat Nation helps relax me and balance my life; it represents a fun escape,” Lolly said.

READ MORE: Wear your Miami Heat pride with this makeup set