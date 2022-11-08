More controversy: Kings coach Mike Brown cries foul after loss to Golden State Warriors

Kings coach Mike Brown felt the officials cost his team another opportunity to win a game and he couldn’t hide his frustration.

Brown believed Kings guard Kevin Huerter was fouled on a 3-point attempt as time expired in a 116-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night at Chase Center in San Francisco, but officials didn’t make the call.

“I feel bad for our guys,” Brown said. “It’s tough being a Sacramento King, I think, because Kevin got fouled. … I just want, at the end of the game, somebody to step up and make the right call. A guy gets hit on the arm shooting a 3, that’s a foul. A guy takes six steps, or three, four steps, that’s a travel.

“We just want an opportunity to win in overtime, but just like in the Miami game, I asked the ref if it was a foul, and he said no. It was clearly a foul.”

Stephen Curry scored a season-high 47 points for the Warriors (4-7), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Andrew Wiggins had 25 points and 10 rebounds.

De’Aaron Fox had 28 points and six assists for the Kings (3-6), who finished their four-game road trip with two wins and two controversial losses. Malik Monk came off the bench to post 24 points, six rebounds and four assists. Domantas Sabonis recorded his sixth double-double of the season with 19 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

The Kings trailed by three when Fox inbounded to Huerter with 1.3 seconds remaining. Huerter rose up and launched a 34-footer over the outstretched arm of Klay Thompson, who appeared to hit Huerter on the elbow and possibly on the wrist during the shot attempt.

Huerter declined to comment, saying he didn’t want to get fined by the NBA, but he made his feelings clear on Twitter.

“Only thing we can do at this point is get fined,” he tweeted. “Zero accountability.”

Huerter also liked a tweet from Sactown Sports 1140 radio host Carmichael Dave, who took to social media to share his displeasure.

“HEY @NBAOfficial: THE FANS IN SACRAMENTO WOULD REALLY APPRECIATE IT IF YOU’D STOP SCREWING THE KINGS TAKE YOUR L2M REPORT AND STICK IT.”

The NBA’s Last 2 Minute Report determined officials missed a critical call in Wednesday’s 110-107 loss to the Miami Heat. The report showed Heat guard Tyler Herro should have been called for traveling on the play that led to his game-winning 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining, but there was no whistle.

The Kings will find themselves awaiting the results of the Last 2 Minute Report again Tuesday.

“The NBA knows it’s a foul, and basically all they’ll tell us is they missed the call, but you still lost,” Brown said.

Other nominees

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George were named Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 3 of the NBA season.

Fox was among other nominees in the West for the second time this season despite appearing in only two games for the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6. He logged nine minutes against the Charlotte Hornets on Halloween before going down with a bone bruise in his right knee, an injury that caused him to miss Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat.

Fox returned to deliver a memorable performance in Saturday’s 126-123 overtime victory over the Orlando Magic. He scored a season-high 37 points, including a game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the logo at midcourt.

Streaking

Fox went into the game with a streak of 23 consecutive made free throws dating back to an Oct. 22 game against the Los Angeles Clippers. He made six more against the Warriors before his streak ended at 29.

Fox is shooting 86.3% at the stripe this season, up from 75% last season and well above his career average of 72.8%.