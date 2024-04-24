Advertisement

More context on Jonathan Kraft’s role with Patriots ahead of NFL draft

Danny Jaillet
It was reported earlier this week that New England Patriots president Jonathan Kraft would be “heavily-involved” in the decision-making for the Patriots, per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

However, a follow up to the report from Russini offered more in-depth talking points on the initial news.

Russini wrote:

A longtime league executive says this is a more involved ownership, with a group of scouts presenting the information and a head coach and general manager charged with filling a depleted roster. The team has yet to award the title of general manager to Eliot Wolf, who is running point, and it has shifted to a more collaborative process overseen by Jonathan Kraft. Ownership is allowing the football decision-makers to make the calls while keeping open a constant line of communication. But make no mistake, the Krafts know everything that is going on, as they should.

The initial report caused quite a stir, with Twitter reacting strongly to the news. New England has a chance to reset the franchise with the multiple ways they could use the No. 3 pick.

This follow up likely provides relief for many Patriots fans, given that the organization as a whole should be on the same page.

Ownership controlling the entire draft would not exactly be the best-case scenario, as New England looks to rebuild the organization for the second time in four years. A collaborative effort would certainly be an ideal way to do things.

