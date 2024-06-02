A more confident Trey Lance ready to battle Cooper Rush for Cowboys No. 2 QB job

It’s now or never for Trey Lance.

And all eyes are already squarely on the former No. 3 overall pick in what is a dual purpose developmental plan by the Dallas Cowboys throughout offseason and continuing on into training camp.

The Cowboys must find out if he can unseat Cooper Rush as the team’s primary quarterback behind Dak Prescott and see if he flashes enough potential be the team’s starting quarterback if Prescott leaves in free agency.

If he doesn’t, this could be Lance’s last year in Dallas well.

Like Prescott and Rush, Lance is in the final year of his contract. Unlike Prescott and Rush, the Cowboys know little about what he can do on the field.

“He needs reps and you’re trying to give him as many reps as you can throughout this offseason program,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “He will take a large part of the preseason, that’s the design. Him and I talk about preseason quite often. That’s what we’re building towards.”

That’s seemingly a lot of pressure being put on Lance, who has a total of 30 starts going back to high school, including 17 in college and just four with the 49ers before they gave up on on a player who they gave up three first-round picks to acquire in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But Lance, who was traded to the Cowboys last August for a fourth-round draft pick, is only focused on the task at hand and is thankful for the opportunity.

“I’m excited,” Lance said. “I haven’t played a snap, obviously, since last preseason. I’m just excited and looking forward to it and making sure I’m ready when that time does come.”

“My mindset hasn’t changed,” Lance added. “I haven’t attacked this offseason any differently. Controlling what I can control, continuing to learn the offense and building trust with these guys and the coaching staff as well.”

Lance didn’t take a snap for the Cowboys last season. He was the third-string quarterback and did most of his work in practice and sessions before games.

The focus for the Cowboys coaches was about working on his fundamentals and teaching him the offense.

As the Cowboys version of the West Coast offense is different than the offense that the 49ers ran. The Cowboys also coach their quarterbacks differently.

“It’s just a different offense,” Lance said. “In San Francisco, we weren’t really dropping out in the gun and passing on 1st and 10 too many times. It’s totally different here where we do that. We have the guys to do that and the coaching staff to do it as well.”

But this journey is much about Lance finding himself and living up to the enormous potential that caused the 49ers to give up so much to get him.

He still has great athleticism and an elite arm. He just needs time on task.

“[My confidence] is much higher than it was when I got into the NFL, for sure,” he said. “I kind of didn’t know what to expect. I think that’s probably most rookies, if not all of them at one point or another throughout that first year. I feel great about where I’m at. Continuing to get better, continuing to learn and continuing to be a better quarterback.”

Lance has already impressed Prescott, who said he is much better than he was when he first got to the Cowboys.

Every one in the organization raves about his work ethic.

“He works his (expletive) off,” Prescott said. “He’s pushing me. I can tell you that. I don’t like to let other people get more reps than me. Trey’s the person I’ve got to watch because he’s trying to get up there in rep count. It’s a testament to him and how he’s putting into this. I’ve seen him, and he’s gotten better. Yeah, he can play.”

McCarthy has taken note of his Lance’s improvement.

I think just like any young quarterback that comes into a new system. you got the learning curve, but now he is starting to get the timing with the routes. and he’s, you know, he’s, he’s thrown io a lot of new players too. So there’s always thresholds and reps that go into that too. So but no, he’s, he’s gonna say

“He’s close to being a master of the system,” McCarthy said. “He has a really high understanding. He is communicating very well. He looks more an more comfortable. He just needs reps. He just needs as many reps as he can get”.

Lance’s career in San Francisco was sidetracked by injuries as well as the emergence of Brock Purdy.

But knows he can play. He just has to show it.

“I think the biggest thing is I’ve learned a lot about myself and who I am on and off the field,” Lance said. “This offseason, I’ve been at my best mentally, physically, spiritually knowing who I am, where I am and being able to be present.”

He is ready for his shining moment that could have ramifications for the Cowboys for years to come.