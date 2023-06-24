More 'commitment' news is hardly news in today's world of college football | KEN WILLIS

A kid named Sincere took back his commitment while another prized prospect flipped his choice and, along the way, decided to skip his final two years of high school to start playing on Saturdays instead.

It’s hard to turn heads these days in the Wild West world of college football, but sometimes you have to stop and take notice of such things.

Even in the good ol’ days — you know, a few years ago — the recruiting cycle was something of a joke. Signing day was no joke because, well, it was SIGNING day. Pen-to-paper time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But any more, even that signature is no more binding than the “I (heart) You” written in surfside sand at low tide. Give it some time, and the tide will return and wash you into the transfer portal, where more wine-and-dine opportunities await.

Websites focusing on college football recruitment was once a cottage industry, but it’s become so mainstream, with a variety of publications ranking schools based on the non-committal commitment process. You expect to soon see banners unveiled to celebrate “our fourth straight top-10 recruiting class (according to bluechip.org and that kid in Tuscaloosa who calculates these things).”

Pahokee quarterback Austin Simmons not only switched his college commitment, but switched his high school graduation class.

NASCAR ODDS At Nashville, Kyle Larson still favored; Chase Elliott still in need

Advertisement

FISHING ROUNDUP You think fishing is easy? Well, you don't know jack

But you have to love the work ethic involved in keeping up with it all, which brings us back to Sincere Edwards, whose previous commitment to UCF lacked … well, you know. And Austin Simmons, rated a four-star QB out of Pahokee, who not only switched his preference from Florida to Ole Miss, but flipped his high school graduation date from 2025 to 2023.

The finer print tells us Simmons is 17 years old and did some serious home-schooling, knocking off all of his high school classes as a freshman (“accelerated learning” is the understated term) as well as two years of college credits — he could technically roll into Oxford as an academic junior.

That’s obviously a laudable accomplishment, but you also have to either question his judgment or applaud his confidence, since Lane Kiffin already has three scholarship quarterbacks on board — the returning starter (Jaxson Dart), an experienced transfer from Oklahoma State (Spencer Sanders) and a 2022 five-star who’s arriving from LSU (Walker Howard).

Advertisement

Simmons can look to Howard’s one-and-done in Baton Rouge for something he obviously already knows: If things don’t work out at Ole Miss, Ole Portal awaits.

Sincere Edwards, a four-star defensive lineman at Apopka’s Wekiva High, will presumably graduate with his prescribed class, but after that, who knows. We once thought we knew — he committed to UCF before his junior season at Wekiva, last August.

But now he’s about to take a recruiting visit to Pitt, and reopening the process seems like something a good guest should do.

“I am an Orlando kid, and it will be hard for any school to get me out of state,” Edwards said ahead of the Pitt trip.

Advertisement

Not sure how Pitt’s NIL coffers compare to UCF’s, and not sure if that will play a role, but it could, and that’s the world where we currently live.

College football as we’ve known it is breaking, and we’re all watching the madness. Remember when it was so mainstream to hate the NCAA and criticize its every move?

When you could sound well-thought-out by suggesting the players deserved more freedoms and, of course, a cut of revenues? As if those revenues would be shaved off those belonging to the schools and conferences, and not what we have instead: Bidding wars among the biggest boosters at the biggest football “schools.”

Guardrails of some sort are needed, at minimum to secure a level playing field (at least on paper) among programs currently operating under the laws of their given states.

Advertisement

Back when there were guardrails, there were schools that veered outside of them — some got caught, some didn’t — and it was suggested (here, in fact) that maybe it’d be best to end the charade and form a league of teams representing various universities.

Schools holding to the core values of college athletics and higher education would remain in that world, but make it a true college system similar to what we see today in Division III athletics. The rest would be “college” in name only and play for the millions offered by networks and marketing.

Sounded rather unfathomable not that long ago. Today, something similar to that seems where we’re headed.

— Reach Ken Willis at ken.willis@news-jrnl.com

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Ole Miss flips Austin Simmons, who flips graduation; miss the NCAA?