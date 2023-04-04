More college players declare for the 2023 WNBA draft

3
Alex Sinatra
·3 min read

The 2023 WNBA draft will be held on Monday, April 10. It will be exclusively televised on ESPN from 7-9 p.m. EDT and available on the ESPN app. This year’s draft class is deep and it just got deeper.

With South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, Maryland’s Diamond Miller and LSU’s Alexis Morris officially declaring for the draft, it will be one for the record books. You can follow along with the draft board and in-depth features on players on the WNBA’s Draft Central page.

The full lineup of picks for the first round is below:

Pick

Team

1

Indiana Fever

2

Minnesota Lynx

3

Atlanta Dream

4

Washington Mystics (via Los Angeles)

5

Chicago Sky (via Phoenix)

6

New York Liberty

7

Indiana Fever (via Dallas)

8

Atlanta Dream (via Washington)

9

Seattle Storm

10

Connecticut Sun

11

Dallas Wings (via Chicago)

12

Minnesota Lynx (via Las Vegas)

 

The WNBA also shared a quiz for fans to see, based on a list of answers, what team the fan would be drafted to in 2023.

While some are entering the WNBA draft, others are deciding to use their remaining eligibility.

Professional players are urging their college counterparts to stay in school as long as they can. This is likely due to the fact that players can now monetize their brands in college and the limited number of roster spots available to play professionally in North America.

The ratings from the women’s March Madness have come in and from sold-out crowds to record-breaking viewership, the likes some men’s professional teams and leagues haven’t seen, the future of women’s basketball is bright.

More WNBA!

Six-time WNBA All-Star Becky Hammon inducted into basketball Hall of Fame

'The Bird & Taurasi Show' back by popular demand for 2nd season

Dijonai Carrington unavailable for the remainder of Season 2

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire