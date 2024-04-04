More changes for Hogs as Arkansas center Baye Fall enters transfer portal

Six.

That’s the total number of Arkansas basketball players the Razorbacks currently have in tow for the 2024-25 season after center Baye Fall’s entry to the transfer portal Thursday morning. His exit from Arkansas means that both players from coach Eric Musselman’s recruiting Class of 2023 have left the program after just one season.

Fall, like Layden Blocker in the class, was a Top-100 recruit. Blocker had a small rotational role for the Razorbacks while Fall played a total of 44 minutes in nine games. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Musselman’s future in the school is in the up the air after he reportedly interviewed for the head coaching job at Southern California earlier this week. Arkansas struggled to its first sub-.500 season since the John Pelphrey era this year.

Arkansas is currently set to return guard Khalif Battle, wing Tramon Mark and forward Trevon Brazile. Isaiah Elohim and Jalen Shelley are the high-school signees and Josh Cohen committed to Arkansas from the transfer portal from UMass late last month.

