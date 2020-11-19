More changes coming at tackle as Washington puts Geron Christian on IR? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington moved Geron Christian to the injured reserve Thursday morning, which means the third-year left tackle will miss at least the next three games.

Christian hasn't played in a few weeks while dealing with an ankle injury, and it's possible he could be out for the remainder of the season. Washington only has seven games left this year barring an unlikely playoff appearance.

We have placed T Geron Christian Sr. on the Reserve/Injured list.https://t.co/epeQmaz1hQ — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 19, 2020

While big questions remain about the status of left tackle for 2021 and beyond, for this weekend, the answer is equally murky.

Corneilius Lucas filled in for Christian the last two games as the starting left tackle, but Lucas injured his ankle last week. That forced veteran right tackle Morgan Moses to switch to the left side - in the middle of the game.

Asked Wednesday if Moses could start at left tackle in Sunday's game against Cincinnati, Washington coach Ron Rivera did not sound sure of the next move.

"Maybe. Anything is possible," Rivera said. "We'll see."

Moses has started every game for Washington since the 2015 season, a remarkable streak, although all of those starts have come on the right side of the line. He's having perhaps the best season of his career, but still, switching from right to left tackle is not an easy task.

"Morgan is a competitor. He’s a tough guy," Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner said of Moses.

"He’s going to do whatever he needs to, to get the job done wherever we ask of him. He’s really been a good player for us over the course of this season. We needed him obviously in that situation to step up and play left. I thought he did well."

Turner explained that after the game he asked Moses when the last time he lined up on the left side, and the seven-year veteran said it was back in 2014, his rookie season.

Still, Turner believes Moses will rise to the challenge if needed.

"If that situation comes up again or if that’s something we need him to do, we’ll be ready.”

Any hopes of Christian making a quick recovery from the ankle injury are now officially dashed, so if Lucas can't recover, Moses will have to save the Washington line.