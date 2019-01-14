More changes coming to Bears coaching staff

The Bears have a new defensive coordinator now, and apparently more changes are on the way for their staff.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears aren’t expected to retain outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley and assistant defensive backs coach Roy Anderson aren’t expected to return.

Some degree of shuffling seems natural, after former coordinator Vic Fangio left for the Broncos head coaching job and was replaced by Chuck Pagano.

They want to retain defensive backs coach Ed Donatell, but he has options.

Donatell interviewed for the coordinator job before Pagano was hired, and his contract is expiring so he’s not tied to them much longer. The Broncos are reportedly interested, as Fangio looks for help filling his staff.