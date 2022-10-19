More bowl projections have USC in the worst-case game: the Alamo Bowl

The USC Trojans were regulars in the Rose Bowl projections last weekend. They even had some people slot them into the College Football Playoff field.

However, after a close loss to Utah, one full of controversy, the projections have changed and Lincoln Riley’s team has basically fallen from a New Year’s Six bowl game for now.

A ton can change over the next few months, and if USC can win out and defeat UCLA in November, the Trojans will get a massive boost up the rankings.

Here are the latest bowl projections for the 6-1 USC Trojans.

ERICK SMITH, USA TODAY: ALAMO BOWL

Erick Smith has the Trojans facing Oklahoma State in the Alamo Bowl.

THE ATHLETIC: ROSE BOWL

This is a surprise: Stewart Mandel and Scott Dochterman have USC facing Michigan in the Rose Bowl still.

BRAD CRAWFORD, 247SPORTS: COTTON BOWL

Brad Crawford still has the Trojans in a big game and facing Luke Fickell and the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Cotton Bowl. Here’s what Crawford wrote:

With the loss at Utah, USC’s College Football Playoff hopes were dealt a difficult, but not yet fatal, blow following Cameron Rising’s two-point conversion in the final minute. This pushed the Trojans out of the Rose Bowl projection and into the Cotton this week. Coastal Carolina’s loss to Old Dominion removes the Chanticleers from the New Year’s Six discussion as the Group of Five’s best and brings Cincinnati back into the fold.

JERRY PALM, CBS SPORTS: ROSE BOWL

Jerry Palm left USC in the Rose Bowl for now.

ESPN: ALAMO BOWL

ESPN has the Trojans facing the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Alamo Bowl.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS: COTTON BOWL

Another Cotton Bowl projection with Luke Fickell and Cincinnati as the opponent.

