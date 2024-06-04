More about BJ Ojulari’s number switch with Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Arizona Cardinals’ top draft pick, receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. wore No. 18 in college at Ohio State and there was some question as to whether he would be able to wear it in the pros. Last year’s second-round pick, linebacker BJ OJulari, had No. 18, a number that meant a lot for him because of the tradition at LSU.

But it was no problem. Ojulari gave Harrison No. 18 and took No. 9, only that took another change, as backup quarterback Desmond Ridder had that number. Ridder now has No. 19.

All it took was some talking, and it appears that Harrison comes in with a cache of respect from his new teammates.

“I know the type of caliber player Marv is going to be. He looks good in 18. I’m comfortable in No. 9. I’m liking the switchup,” he said.

“It was a good mutual agreement with everybody,” Ojulari told reporters on Monday. “Marv talked to me. I talked to him. It was the first time we both had something like that going on but we all figured it out.”

As for Ojulari and Ridder, it sounds like it was agreed to before Harrison reached out to Ojulari.

“We talked to Desmond as well,” Ojulari explained. “He agreed on it as well, so we all just git it figured out to get it down before Marv got in.”

No. 9 is not unfamiliar to Ojulari. He wore it in youth football.

Ojulari was impressed by Harrison reaching out and talking to him personally.

But now Ojulari gets to rush the passer with a single-digit number and Harrison gets his old number.

Seems like a win-win.

