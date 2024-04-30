More Big Ten linemen hit the transfer portal with USC watching

The USC Trojans can use more offensive linemen. They need defensive linemen more than they need offensive linemen, but they still need offensive linemen and would stand to benefit greatly if they can acquire a quality offensive lineman in the spring transfer portal. The window for players to enter the portal ends in a matter of hours (when April ends), but those players will be on the open portal market at the start of May. USC and other schools are therefore spending the last day of the open portal window waiting to see which players will enter the portal before the deadline. It turns out that multiple Big Ten offensive linemen have entered the portal.

One is Michigan State offensive lineman Ethan Boyd. He wasn’t an every-game starter for the Spartans last season, but he did start a few games. The other offensive lineman is Bruno Fina, who was UCLA’s regular starting left tackle last season. It is notable that a Michigan State offensive lineman goes into the portal while USC is trying to land a Michigan State defensive tackle named Derrick Harmon. It will be fascinating to see if USC can add Big Ten players by taking from the portal’s growing supply of Big Ten transfers.

Michigan State offensive lineman Ethan Boyd has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @247Sports. The 6-foot-7, 325-pound Boyd made three starts at right tackle last year.https://t.co/6Cw7NKmknb pic.twitter.com/u1gl009ReE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 30, 2024

UCLA offensive tackle Bruno Fina has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @247Sports. Was the Bruins’ starting left tackle last year.https://t.co/6Cw7NKmknb pic.twitter.com/jiTPJvAUUW — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 30, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire