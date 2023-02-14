More bets coming in on Bears to win Super Bowl LVIII than any other NFL team

More bets on Bears to win Super Bowl LVIII than other teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In the early Super Bowl LVIII odds, the Chicago Bears are long-shots.

Their odds started at +8000, tied for the second-worst.

But still, the bets are pouring in on the Monsters of the Midway to win next year's championship.

In fact, more bets have come in on the Bears to win it all than any other team in the NFL.

While it's interesting, and certainly a sign of the optimism fans have for the team surrounding Justin Fields and general manager Ryan Poles, there isn't much to take away from this.

First off, odds are made with the intention of balancing out bettor sentiment. It means the original odds were longer than the general public feels about the Bears. As a result of the in flux of bets, the Bears' odds are now +6000.

To put it into perspective, the Indianapolis Colts had the same odds as the Bears to win the Super Bowl originally. Surely the Bears have a better shot than the Colts, who just hired a coach this week.

There is good reason for the positive sentiment though. Fields had a break out season and has shown he can be the franchise quarterback the Bears have been searching for over the course of decades.

The Bears have a ton of cap space and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and as a result, Bears fans are optimistic the team can re-build on the fly to make a quick return to contention.

What the Bears do with that cap space and in free agency will cause the odds to move one way or another. If the Bears make some big signings in free agency and land some plug-and-play prospects in the NFL Draft, they could shoot up in the odds.

But here is a fuller way-too–early look at Super Bowl LVIII odds.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.