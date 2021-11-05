More basketball commitments? Kentucky could land two star recruits in next few days.

It’s been nearly two months since Kentucky’s last basketball commitment, a veritable recruiting drought following the 1-2 punch of superstar prospects the Cats landed in September.

UK is likely to add to that 2022 class this weekend.

Five-star combo guard Cason Wallace will announce his college decision Sunday — his 18th birthday — and all signs are still pointing to Kentucky as his next basketball destination.

Wallace is the No. 7 overall player in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports rankings. While he still has Tennessee, Texas and UT San Antonio — where his brother played basketball — on his list of finalists, folks in recruiting circles are still talking about his announcement Sunday as a formality, with UK assumed by all to be the pick.

Going into the weekend, the Wildcats had all 10 predictions on his 247Sports Crystal Ball page and his Rivals.com FutureCast page. Wallace is expected to post a video to social media with the details of his decision sometime Sunday. (Fans can follow him on Twitter at @wallace_cason and Instagram at @cason.wallace).

If Wallace does indeed announce for the Wildcats, he will be the fourth commitment of the 2022 cycle, joining point guard Skyy Clark, shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe and wing Chris Livingston.

Clark committed to UK in October 2020, but Sharpe and Livingston both picked the Wildcats in a span of eight days in September, and Wallace would cap a tremendous recruiting haul before the early signing period, which begins Wednesday.

Sharpe is the No. 1 recruit in the 247Sports rankings for 2022, and Livingston is listed at No. 5. Wallace would make three top-10 commitments in a matter of two months. Since Livingston’s commitment on Sept. 15, the Cats have missed out on top-10 big men Dereck Lively II (Duke) and Adem Bona (UCLA).

Story continues

Wallace was named the most valuable player on the Nike EYBL circuit in July and averaged 15.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 36.5 percent from three and leading his team to a 12-1 record during Nike play. He’s also considered to be one of the premier perimeter defenders in all of high school basketball. No other uncommitted players in the 2022 class have a scholarship offer from Kentucky.

Kentucky in the rankings

Going into Wallace’s announcement Sunday, the Kentucky recruiting class ranks No. 6 nationally behind Duke, Arkansas, Kansas, Ohio State and Michigan.

A commitment from Wallace would shuffle those rankings in a big way.

According to the 247Sports class calculator, Kentucky would move past Duke and into the No. 1 overall spot in the 2022 team rankings if Wallace joins this weekend. The Blue Devils also have a four-player recruiting class with three top-10 commitments, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Even if Kentucky lands Wallace, Duke could still pull back ahead of the Cats with a commitment from forward Mark Mitchell, who is expected to pick either the Blue Devils or UCLA. (If UCLA ultimately lands Mitchell, it would have three top-15 recruits and move into the No. 3 spot in the team recruiting rankings for 2022).

Robert Dillingham up next?

Kentucky could be in line to land another major recruit shortly after Wallace’s decision.

UK hosted five-star point guard Robert Dillingham for an official visit a couple of weeks ago, extended a scholarship offer during that trip, and now the Wildcats appear to be on the verge of an early commitment.

Dillingham — a 6-3 playmaker from Hickory, N.C. — is the No. 8 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and he’s viewed as one of the elite scorers in all of high school basketball.

Kentucky, Louisiana State, Memphis and North Carolina State have all hosted Dillingham for official visits this fall, and he included those four schools and Kansas on his list of five finalists this week.

Not long after the UK visit and offer, 247Sports analyst Travis Branham logged a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of the Wildcats, and several other recruiting experts have done the same in the days since, including 247Sports national analyst Eric Bossi.

“Based on all of the information I’ve gathered, Kentucky is in a really good spot with Robert Dillingham,” Branham told the Herald-Leader, noting there was also positive buzz after his earlier Memphis and LSU visits, but nothing like what followed his UK trip. “After the Kentucky visit, things changed. A bunch. It sounds like there’s a lot of mutual interest between Kentucky and Robert Dillingham, so much so that maybe we see a commitment fairly soon.”

Indeed, a college decision from Dillingham could come as early as next week.

Landing a player the caliber of Dillingham so early in the 2023 recruiting cycle would obviously be a boon for UK’s future recruiting efforts, much like the early commitment of Skyy Clark helped set the foundation for what will be a highly ranked 2022 class.

Branham also said that a possible Dillingham commitment shouldn’t have any negative effect on major UK target DJ Wagner, the No. 1 player in the 2023 class and another talented point guard. The analyst said the top-10 duo possess complementary skill sets and would be able to play together on the court at the same time.

UK is widely seen as the heavy favorite for Wagner — the son of former Calipari star Dajuan Wagner and stepbrother of Kentucky sophomore Kareem Watkins — if he decides to play college basketball instead of jumping straight to the pros.

UK’s impressive visit list

Kentucky is hosting star forward Kwame Evans Jr. — the No. 2 player in the 247Sports rankings for the junior class — for an official visit this weekend.

That’s going to make for an impressive recruiting distinction for the Wildcats this fall.

After Evans’ trip, UK will have hosted every one of the top five players in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, for official visits over a four-week period.

That’s a remarkable stat for this early in a recruiting cycle.

DJ Wagner and Mackenzie Mgbako — the No. 1 and 3 players in those rankings, respectively — took official visits to Kentucky for Big Blue Madness last month. The next weekend, JJ Taylor — the No. 5 junior in the country — took an official visit to UK, along with Robert Dillingham (No. 8 in the rankings). And last weekend, No. 4-ranked Mookie Cook was in town.

Wagner, Mgbako, Cook and Taylor (as well as Dillingham) all have UK scholarship offers, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Evans join that list by the time his trip wraps up Sunday.

Kentucky won’t ultimately land commitments from every one of these top five players, but getting them all on campus this early in the process can only be seen as a positive sign for the Wildcats’ chances to bring in some elite talent in that 2023 class.

Next big 2023 visitor

It won’t be long before yet another big-time recruit is in Lexington.

UK will continue its class of 2023 welcome series by hosting five-star small forward Justin Edwards for an official visit — the first of his recruitment — the weekend of Nov. 19.

Edwards — a 6-7 small forward from Philadelphia — is the No. 11 overall player in the 247Sports rankings and No. 8 on Rivals.com’s list. John Calipari has already visited with him twice since the fall recruiting period started in September, and Edwards has referred to Kentucky as his “dream school” in the past.

He could be another star prospect in the 2023 class nearing a UK scholarship offer.

This season, the nation’s most-hyped freshmen won’t be playing basketball at Kentucky

Kentucky bringing yet another elite basketball recruit to town for visit this weekend

What can Kentucky really expect to find in transfer portal to fill frontcourt void?

Star basketball recruit Adem Bona picks UCLA over Kentucky. Where does UK turn now?

Next Kentucky basketball visitor is making a push for the No. 1 ranking in his class

Enrolling early at Kentucky? NBA Draft? Here’s what’s going on with Shaedon Sharpe.