More than baseball: Hartselle playing for more than just a trophy this postseason

Apr. 18—HARTSELLE — It's playoff baseball time in Hartselle and as usual the focus is on winning another state championship.

This year's postseason, however, brings with it some heavy emotions.

Few, if any, high school coaches in the state are as recognizable as Hartselle's William Booth. The long time coach has become synonymous with high school baseball in the state as he holds the all-time record for wins with 1,187 and has won nine state championships since he took over the program in 1987.

This year though, for the first time since he took over nearly four decades ago, the Tigers will have to play the postseason without Booth at their side, as the coach has been dealing with sickness all season.

"It's been tough," said senior right fielder Peyton Steele. "Coach Booth was always someone you could count on being there for you and giving the best advice, not just about baseball, but about life as well.

"He's one of the best people I know, and him not being there, it's just a huge hole."

In 2021 Booth was diagnosed with cancer, but he overcame that to lead the Tigers to the Class 6A state finals that season. Since then Booth has led Hartselle to a state championship in 2022 and a state quarterfinals berth in 2023.

However, late last year Booth's health took a turn for the worse.

"Thanksgiving break I took a trip and when I came back we kind of found out that he wasn't going to be around as much anymore," senior shortstop Cade Miles said. "It was hard because he's such a big part of our life, and now we didn't know when he would be able to come and when he wouldn't."

Just a few weeks earlier Miles was a part of a special signing day at Hartselle High School that saw five baseball players sign college scholarships, three with Division-I schools (Miles with Jacksonville State, Steele and JoJo Williamson with Alabama). In attendance to relish in his players' success was Booth.

In total Hartselle has a large and talented senior class, with 11 total members, eight of whom will play at the next level. It was a crushing blow to find out they would have to play their final season without their head coach.

"Coach Booth is a great guy to be around because he always gives you a smile," Miles said. "Even when he was battling cancer and I know he wasn't feeling as good as he wanted, he was out there for us. He's never in a mood to not joke with you and even when he's being serious, he makes you laugh by what he says.

"Now with him being gone, it's rough because we're so used to having him."

Coming into the season, the players said it became about more than just baseball. Much like they did in 2021 when he was battling cancer, the Tigers were playing for their coach.

So far, that motivation has worked pretty well.

Led by Jake Miles in the absence of Booth, Hartselle is 24-7 this season and ranked No. 1 in Class 6A. The Tigers recently stomped rival Cullman by a combined 30-3 to win their third straight area championship.

As if they needed more motivation, the players were reminded just what they're playing for on April 4 when, during senior night, Booth made his lone appearance at a game this senior to honor his departing players.

It was the best present the 11 seniors could ask for.

"We're playing for Coach Booth. That's what this whole season has been about," Steele said. "We really want to get another one for him."

Hartselle is set to play in the first round of the AHSAA 6A playoffs on Friday. The Tigers will host No. 10 Homewood in what will be a rare top 10 matchup to kickoff the postseason.

"I think it'll be good for us because last year we had two easier matchups to start, and then we had to play No. 1 Oxford, and I think we were unprepared," Cade Miles said.

"I think it's exciting," Steele added. "This is why you play."

And as the Tigers begin their postseason run, they won't forget their ultimate goal.

"Hopefully we can get another ring for Coach Booth's finger so he can have one for all 10," Cade Miles said.

