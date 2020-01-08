More bad news for Sharks as Couture injured in loss to Blues

Nothing is going right for the San Jose Sharks right now.

After Sunday’s late meltdown against the Capitals, the Sharks were on the losing end of another game on Tuesday night when they dropped a 3-2 decision to the St. Louis Blues. But the result of the game might not even be the worst news of the game.

Logan Couture, the Sharks’ leading scorer, had to leave the game midway through the second period after falling hard into the boards. It all happened during a collision with Blues defenseman Vince Dunn.

Here is a look at the play.

Couture had to be helped off after this knee injury 😥 pic.twitter.com/XcvcDisQGw — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) January 8, 2020





Sharks coach Bob Boughner said Couture was in a walking boot after the game, but had no other update.

He did say he didn’t think the injury is anything too serious, but they will not know more about the injury or his status until tomorrow.

The Sharks are already in a brutal spot in the standings, sitting eight points out of a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with five teams ahead of them. If they lose Couture for any extended period of time — even if only for a few games or a couple of weeks — it would be a massive mountain for them to overcome in the second half.

