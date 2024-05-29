'More new arrivals required for big European push'

[BBC]

The Nat 5’s and Highers are over (or just about) but there’s still plenty of swotting going on in Paisley. Geography of course and a bit of economics.

Along the lines of where is Kutaisi? Or Dudelange? And how can I afford to get there?

All because the Buddies are returning to the European stage for the first time since the 1980s. Their reward for a fifth-place finish in the Premiership is one of the 86 places in the ‘main path’ of qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

Stephen Robinson’s side enter at the second qualifying round. (there’s two more after that) so the road to Wroclaw starts on 25 July.

That’s where the final is, but let’s not get carried away. Reaching the revamped Conference League of 36 teams would be a big achievement.

A couple of new faces have already been recruited for the big European push. Defender Shaun Rooney, who scored the winning goals in both the Scottish Cup and League Cup finals with St Johnstone in 2021, joins after a couple of seasons at Fleetwood Town.

Then there’s the new goalkeeper, Ellery Balcombe, who moves on loan from Brentford. Surely more will follow, perhaps attracted by the promise of European football.

The core of the team that qualified for Europe is still there, including player of the year Alex Gogic, who has signed a new contract. So far so good but more new arrivals are required.

We’ve seen clubs suffer domestically when trying to balance the challenge of performing in European competition – that’s the big test. Is it likely the Buddies can do well in Europe and pull off another top-six finish in the Premiership?

I can’t wait to find out.

Now, which budget airline flies to Azerbaijan?