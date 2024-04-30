More Appalachian League teams release promo schedules

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — More Appalachian League teams have announced their special events and promotional game schedules for the 2024 season.

This week, the Elizabethton River Riders, Greeneville FlyBoys and Kingsport Axmen all announced special events and fun festivities taking place in summer, including plenty of fireworks, themed nights and freebies.

The Johnson City Doughboys released its promotional schedule last week:

In Greeneville, the Flyboys have a fun and unique list of events taking place this summer:

June 4: Home Opener 7 p.m.; 2024 magnet schedule giveaway

June 7: Star Wars Night

June 8: Fireworks Show

June 9: #WeStayFly wristband giveaway to first 500 in gates at 5:30 p.m.

June 18: Hand Fan giveaway

June 22: Top Gun Night; players wearing custom jerseys to be auctioned for charity

June 23: Faith & Family Night; discount tickets for church groups of 10 or more.

June 28: Margaritaville Night; post-game Jimmy Buffett tribute concert, discounted beer

July 2: Flyboys Eras Night; Taylor Swift music, games, friendship bracelet station and exclusive Flyboys Eras Night t-shirts.

July 4: Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza

July 6: Corgis and Coronas; Pre-game corgi races, in-game corgi tricks, Corona beer specials

July 12: Princess Night; Funny Farm Petting Zoo.

July 16: First Responders Night; one complimentary ticket to responders with ID

July 17: First 500 fans receive 2024 Greeneville Flyboys Baseball Card Team Set

July 24: Military Appreciation Night; all servicemen & women get free tickets with military ID

July 25: First 500 fans receive a Dale Alexander Bobblehead

July 26: UT Night; exclusive UT Themed Flyboys T-Shirt Giveaway

July 27: Last fireworks show; Flyboys wearing special Greeneville-inspired smokey grey jerseys sporting the town’s nickname, G’ville.

July 30: Teachers in Bleachers; all teachers get free tickets with ID

July 31: Fan Appreciation Night; the first 500 through the gates receive a Chick-fil-A coupon card.

Single-game tickets for the Flyboys go on sale May 1. The 2024 schedule and information regarding single-game tickets, season tickets, mini-plans, groups and suites can be found online at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling the Flyboys Ticket Office at 423-609-7400.

$2 Tuesdays will feature hotdogs, popcorn and select beer all for $2. All You Can Eat Wednesdays will include all-you-can-eat cheeseburgers, hotdogs, potato salad, chips, popcorn, ice cream sandwiches and Coke products (promotion ends at 8 p.m. or 2 hours after gates open). Thirsty Thursdays presented by Coors Light return with $3 20oz draft beer and mason jar refills.

The Elizabethton River Riders also have a packed season full of giveaways and discount nights:

“We are the definition of excited for this season to begin,” said Elizabethton River Riders General Manager Kiva Fuller. “This is going to be the best year in Elizabethton Baseball history!”

The Kingsport Axmen’s season begins on June 7, as well, with a fireworks show:

“We are extremely excited for the 2024 season to get underway,” said Kingsport Axmen General Manager Caleb Mills. “We are bringing back some of the most popular theme nights from previous years, as well as adding a few new ones. From giveaways to fireworks to character appearances, and weekly specials, we have a little something for everyone to enjoy.”

First Pitch times for Monday through Saturday Axmen games are 7 p.m. Sunday games are set for 5:30 p.m. Visitors can look forward to Dollar Tuesdays, All-You-Can-Eat Wednesdays and Thirsty Thursdays presented by Coors Light all season.

