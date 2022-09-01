More anticipated Week 1 matchup: Browns vs. Panthers or Broncos vs. Seahawks
"GMFB" discusses the more anticipated Week 1 matchup between the Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers or Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks.
Only 11 FBS schools can make a very specific claim about the stadiums they have played in. #USC and Rice are two of them. We reveal the answer inside:
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed cornerback Anthony Chesley to their practice squad
The Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson have agreed on a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guarantees, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday morning. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the extension, first reported by ESPN, had not been confirmed by the team or Wilson's representatives. The extension pays Wilson an average salary of $49 million a year and keeps him in Denver through the 2028 season.
Russell Wilson is now the sixth-highest paid QB in the NFL in terms of average per season ($42.28 million).
We're taking a look at how the new five-year, $245 million contract extension Russell Wilson signed with the Denver Broncos will impact Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts
Giants general manager Joe Schoen took a less-than-optimistic approach when meeting with the media on Thursday.
Garoppolo's contract carries the risk of stunting the development of a young quarterback anointed as the future of the franchise. The 49ers are willing to take it on.
A wise man once said, repeatedly on ESPN, “Once is an accident, twice is a trend.” The new Russell Wilson contract suggests that the fully-guaranteed contract given to Brown quarterback Deshaun Watson was the accident, and the absence of full guarantees for veteran quarterback deals will continue to be the trend. If anyone else was [more]
Twice in the preseason, a high-profile pass rusher has absorbed a low block at the edge of the tackle box, resulting in a knee injury. Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has missed time, and he will miss more. Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left the game on Sunday against the Lions, but he told reporters on [more]
Wide receiver Laviska Shenault joined the Panthers at practice on Wednesday for the first time since the Jaguars traded him to the NFC South team this week and one thing about him jumped out to his new team. Head coach Matt Rhule said the team made the trade because they need playmakers, but pivoted to [more]
The New York Giants made seven total waiver claims after cutdown day (landed four) but had none of their own players claimed off waivers.
Stephen A. Smith believes Jimmy Garoppolo's pay cut says a lot about what teams think of the quarterback.
The Cardinals made 24 moves Tuesday, including placing receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the reserve/suspended list, as they reached the 53-player roster limit. Hopkins will miss the first six games. Rookie guard Marquis Hayes, who is dealing with a knee injury, will end his season on injured reserve. The Cardinals announced they cut TE Stephen Anderson, [more]
Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman provided a unique analysis regarding the Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo situation.
The Patriots' 53-man roster might change a bit before the team's Week 1 game against the Dolphins, but barring any drastic moves, it's going to enter the season as one of the NFL's oldest.
A look at the settled-down compliment of players who are available to the Cowboys for their opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | From @KDDrummondNFL
In his first public comments since his controversial move to LIV Golf, Cameron Smith outlined the main reasons why he left.
The Bears leaped the Saints for a waiver claim on former Colts linebacker Sterling Weatherford:
The Vikings selected 11 players in the 2021 NFL draft. Most of those players were cut on Tuesday, failing to make the 53-man roster a year after they were drafted. That’s an ugly look for the Vikings’ prior regime of general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer, who were fired after the 2021 season. [more]
Another set of releases after the first waiver claim period has a few new players the Browns could go after: