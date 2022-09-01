More anticipated Week 1 matchup: Browns vs. Panthers or Broncos vs. Seahawks

Associated Press

The Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson have agreed on a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guarantees, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday morning. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the extension, first reported by ESPN, had not been confirmed by the team or Wilson's representatives. The extension pays Wilson an average salary of $49 million a year and keeps him in Denver through the 2028 season.