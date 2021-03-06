More allegations about Derrius Guice’s muddled past at LSU come to light

Zachary Neel
·1 min read
The former Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice hasn’t been on the mind of many fans of the burgundy and gold recently, thanks to the rising star of Antonio Gibson and the prowess that he showed in his rookie season.

However, more troubling details about Guice and his past in college at LSU show a history of alleged sexual harassment that leads one to understand more about his eventual release from the team after being arrested for domestic violence in the weeks before the 2020 season began. Guice was arrested in northern Virginia and charged with several counts related to alleged domestic violence, facing charges of strangulation, assault, battery and destruction of property.

Now a new report shows that this behavior might not have been a one-off, with a new story from the Citrus Bowl in 2017 providing a tough look for the former NFL running back.

The fact that LSU reportedly did next to nothing to reprehend or stop this behavior is another story entirely, but it might show why Guice dropped in the draft, and why he ultimately was shown the door in Washington. None of that was going to fly under Ron Rivera.

